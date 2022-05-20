5 Podcasts For Every Mood: IVM Podcasts Nails Diverse Genres Of Content 

One of the easiest ways to make any activity better – be it working out, cooking or finally getting down to clearing out that junk drawer – is turning on a podcast. But how do you pick what to listen to? There are literally scores of podcasts out there and they’re all so different. Maybe you love true crime but you don’t want to tune in to gore and violence if you’re already sad. Or if you’re in a great mood, maybe you don’t want to listen to the news. One way to do it us to pick a show that suits your mood.

Feeling sad and need a pick-me-up?

Check out Cyrus Says – the show about everything and nothing! Broadcasting through the week with a rotating panel of guests, Cyrus Says is the definitive show on life in urban India, politics, sports, civic sense, traffic, kids, food, and everything that matters. Cyrus chats with guests on each episode talking about everything from Elon’s Twitter Takeover to his favourite haunts for Butter Chicken in Bombay.

Want to stay informed about the latest market trends?

Hosted by Varun Duggirala and Suchita Salwan, Think Fast is a podcast about the latest trends and conversations happening in the world of business, media, content, marketing and beyond. Suchita and Varun sift through the clutter and unpack the biggest stories to give their hot takes and also dig into the broader picture of where things are going. It’s a fast talking, no holds barred take on everything and anything around the world of business.

Curious about your favorite foods?

On the Naan-Curry Podcast, hosts Sadaf and Archit explore the rich heritage of food in India one dish at a time. The conversation, seasoned with enjoyable anecdotes, will give you a historical perspective on the evolution of food in the country and dive deep into the economics that shaped its consumption.

Want to know what our rights are actually about?

Priya Mirza breaks it down on The Longest Constitution podcast. Tune in to find out about not just leaders and prime ministers, but husbands and wives, feminists and forest dwellers, dissidents, and lawyers. Every week, The Longest Constitution, gives us a small peek into what the ideals, provisions, and laws of our constitution mean. From taxes to language, Government to workplace, reservations to religious freedom, host Priya Mirza looks at the machinery of the Indian constitution, public rights, and ‘we the people'.

No idea what a mutual fund actually does?

Check out A Sip of Finance - a podcast that takes into account a female-first perspective of finance. It’s a one-stop shop for women (and anyone else who wants to know more about finance) to brush up on the finer details of finance and economics. Let's take a look at how we can understand our family's finances, learn about managing personal finance, explore inflation, risk, returns, and other financial gobbledegook in an easy and absolutely fun way!

Being one of the leading podcast networks in India, IVM Podcasts founded by Amit Doshi and Kavita Rajwade, has some of the most interesting content for listeners.

