5 New low-cap meme coins outperforming Dogecoin

The crypto market is having its first down period in what seems like forever as prices are down almost across the board. However, as is always the case with the market, when one door closes, another opens. Now, is the perfect time to look at the presale market and also for buy-low options that may be due for a bounce back.
The meme coin market is likely the place that will bounce back first, as recent history would suggest some coins are only dropping because of the bearish conditions and nothing else. We found five projects we think are perfect options to buy right now.
Dogecoin20 (DOGE20)
Smog Token (SMOG)
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)
Pepe Coin (PEPE)
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Let’s take a look at each project and why we think they will outperform Dogecoin.
Dogecoin20- This greener version of DOGE is already getting a lot of attention
What better place to start looking for coins that will outperform Dogecoin with a greener alternative to the meme coin? Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) was originally looked at as an alternative to the number one meme coin but its presale has started off at a record pace and now it may be more likely that the meme coin replaces DOGE.
We are not even a week into the presale yet and already it is just about to crack the $3 million raised mark. This is an unprecedented pace that shows the hunger out there for a DOGE alternative. This likely is driven by the market's switch to proof-of-stake which Dogecoin20 operates under. It means a greener solution that the whole crypto market seems to be working toward.
While Bitcoin gets all the flack for its energy use, Dogecoin actually has a similar output. In fact, its carbon footprint is comparable to that of Sierra Leone. The proof-of-stake system that Dogecoin20 employs uses a microscopic amount of this total and the other positive is it allows investors to earn crypto through staking. An all-around better option.
Smog Token- This Solana meme coin could outperform DOGE and BONK
The Solana network has been producing some of the best-performing meme coins of the last few years. Of course, Bonk Coin (BONK) and Dog Wif Hat (WIF) are standouts but there are plenty of others too. It is not lightly that we say that we think Smog Token (SMOG) could be the best performer of them all. This is despite its recent drop in price.
The price of SMOG has dropped lately, but this is likely because of market conditions. It is still up over 120% in the last 30 days. We also think that the formula of this project means that its best days are still yet to come. This is because Smog Token has promised to deliver the biggest airdrop events that the crypto market has ever seen.
Investors are able to gain airdrop points while they wait for these events to position themselves to receive the most rewards. Not only is this great for investors, but it builds hype. Daily tasks are being completed on Zealy to make points and it feels like SMOG’s online presence grows every day. This is why we think it can outperform both DOGE and BONK.
Sponge V2- The next generation Spongebob coin ready to outperform the original
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) would seem to have many strengths but another one has just emerged now that conditions have turned bearish. Its innovative stake-to-bridge system ensures that it is currently insulated from market conditions while still experiencing growth as the meme coin is still technically being purchased.
How it works is investors that wish to purchase $SPONGEV2 must first purchase and stake the original meme coin from the ecosystem; Sponge Token ($SPONGE). When they do so, they also purchase an equivalent amount of Sponge V2. Once the full allocation of version 1 is sold out then version 2 becomes available along with the rewards stakers have earned.
A truly innovative system that builds on the success of the original Sponge Token. One of 2023's biggest stars did not have it easy. It launched during bearish conditions and with no publicity. Despite this, it pumped by 100s of percent and became a star. Now, with a P2E coming for version 2, we think it can outperform DOGE quite comfortably.
Pepe Coin- The first of two of DOGE’s biggest competitors we think will perform better in 2024
We mentioned in the opening how when conditions are bearish, the best place to look is the presale market, and after that, to try and find buy-low options. Pepe Coin (PEPE) falls under the latter category. The meme coin has been enjoying a successful 2024 up until now.
We are fast approaching the anniversary of Pepe Coin’s first crazy pump that made investors millionaires almost overnight. We think this is bound to spark the price of PEPE again, so investors who buy now while it is at a low point could see a huge ROI.
Shiba Inu- Dogeocin’s rival has developed more over the last year
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) history has been linked since the latter was created as a joke to compete against DOGE. Despite their price patterns being quite similar, we think there has been a huge difference in both projects over the last year.
While Dogecoin has put all its efforts into being legitimized as a payment method, Shiba Inu has been developing its ecosystem to fit what investors want from a modern-day meme coin. It has not had the effects we would have expected yet, but we think its day will soon come.
Conclusion
We hope readers take from this piece that even when market conditions are not the best, there is still room for opportunity. The presale market and new launches are the best places to target. Dogecoin20, Smog Token, and Sponge V2 all represent really good buy-now options, as their futures look very bright.