The impact of social media has lately gone from being just an entertaining extra to a fully integrated part of nearly every aspect of daily life for many - all the way from news to memes. One peculiar phenomenon has caught the attention of netizens – LinkedIn India's 'L'Appraisal Butter'.
It all began with the discovery of butter found in a co-working space. In 2024, a year full of strange and unusual events, LinkedIn India introduced a creative way to tackle the anxiety-inducing topic of appraisals.
While not meant for spreading on toast, this butter serves as a metaphor for LinkedIn India's commitment to fostering growth and learning among its users. It encourages professionals to join meaningful discussions about career development and personal growth by helping people with the right tips & tricks to build their career and set on the journey towards growth.
L'Appraisal Butter is a symbol of the platform's commitment to empowering professionals to navigate their careers with confidence and enthusiasm. So, the next time you stumble upon a pack of butter unexpectedly, it might just be a gentle reminder to approach your professional journey with a sense of humor and a spirit of adventure.