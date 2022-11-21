“Medieval Empires” Astounds The World As A One-of-a-kind Play-and-own Blockchain Game

Several brands, platforms, and businesses have showcased massive growth potential over the years by offering people uniqueness. Though this is easier said than implemented, there have been a few platforms that have totally astounded people with the services and experiences they offer them, radiating pure brilliance in their respective niches. Among many industries seeing the rise of several such brands and platforms, the blockchain-based gaming niche has seen enormous growth and success, so much so that several entrepreneurs have already jumped into the niche to build their unique gaming experiences for people. We couldn’t help but notice how blockchain gaming entrepreneur Assad Dar did the same by creating something as amazing as “Medieval Empires.”

Medieval Empires is making headlines as a Play-and-Own Blockchain game that will be made available to players to play in 2023. Here, people can train, battle, earn and trade and make the most of the opportunities available with this incredible blockchain-based game. Though it is set to launch in 2023, people, for now, can still become a part of the same through token and land NFT purchases. Also, it is a free-to-enter and free-to-play game; however, to gain ownership of items and trade with other players, cryptocurrency will be required.

Assad Dar, the Chief Visionary Officer, developed the game through MoonGaming, a blockchain-based gaming studio founded by him and then joined by renowned Crypto entrepreneur Carl Runefelt, aka The Moon, who is an angel investor in the project. They highlight that the player’s journey will begin in a Player vs. Environment (PvE) area. While building their lands and training heroes, players will need to protect their land through invasions. They can become a land owner through NFTs, and their town can be placed on their land for them to claim taxes from other players who wish to build on their land.

Through events in their provinces, which players will be able to attend by building temporary camps, they can earn rewards and fame. Several outstanding features help Medieval Empires stand distinct, including a play-to-earn economy, thrilling multi-player strategy experience, physical and digital asset ownership, and community battles.

Medieval Empires indeed serves as a revolutionary video game project that harnesses the power of blockchain technology and empowers the community through a unique play-and-own model.

