Creating A Meaningful Impact, A Changemaker’s Dream Come True

Ritu Agarwal, a passionate advocate for female representation in agriculture, declares, “If a woman can look up to me one day, believing in her strength to bring about change, my purpose is truly fulfilled. I am dedicated to ensuring that women are not only involved in the farms but also actively participating in the boardrooms steering the transformation of those farms.” Gyandhara’s mission goes beyond delivering top-notch cattle feed. It’s about nurturing farmers, with a firm belief that empowered women hold the key to agricultural transformation. Driven by a passion for rural development, Ritu’s mission is clear and this isn’t just business; it’s a commitment to empowering communities.