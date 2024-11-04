Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival

Chhath Puja is distinct as it venerates the Sun God, a source of life and energy believed to cure ailments, grant fertility, and bring prosperity. It stresses that people should be pure, devoted, and get along with others. In families, people pray for each other's health. The festival also honours Chhathi Maiya, the benevolent goddess of well-being, fertility, and strength.

Each of the four days of Chhath Puja is very important and has its own traditions that people follow with great faith and devotion.

Nahay Khay (Day of Purification) : The first day, Nahay Khay, marks the beginning of the Chhath Puja. On this day, devotees take a holy dip in a river or pond, which symbolizes spiritual purification. After that, they get water from the river to cook their food. The food is made purely and easily, and the whole family shares it. Usually, it has pumpkin soup, rice, and dal. This meal marks the beginning of the time when people are fasting.

Lohanda and Kharna (Day of Fasting): The second day of Chhath Puja is called Lohanda and Kharna. Devotees maintain a rigorous fast without water throughout the day. In the evening, after offering prayers, they prepare a special prasad of jaggery-based kheer (sweet rice pudding), chapati, and bananas, which are then offered to the deities and consumed by family members. After this meal, the Nirjala fast, which lasts for thirty-six hours and does not include water, begins. It is at this point that the event becomes the most intense. Those who are committed to the practice abstain from all forms of food and water throughout this period, which demonstrates a great deal of mental discipline.

Sandhya Arghya (Evening Offering to the Setting Sun): On third day of Chhath Puja, Devotees congregate at the banks of rivers or ponds, carrying baskets that are stuffed with offerings. These offerings include fruits, thekua, which is a traditional sweet made of wheat flour and jaggery, and other prasad ingredients. As the sun begins to set, they stand in water that is up to their waists and offer the evening arghya to the lowering sun. It's a way to say thanks for the day and goodbye to the light that's going out. There is an air of complete dedication in the air as the devotees sing traditional Chhath songs and pray and praise Chhat Maiyaa.