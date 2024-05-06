Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, Vardaan, in February this year. While the couple has not revealed the face of their child to the media yet, they talk fondly about him. Recently, Thakur took to her Instagram to share an adorable post that features multiple pictures of her son. This is the first time that the couple is sharing multiple pictures of Vardaan with their fans.
Taking to her Instagram, Sheetal Thakur shared a series of pictures which included pictures of Vardaan and other moments from her life. The first picture showed Vikrant Massey holding Vardaan in his arms as he stood on his balcony during sunset. Another picture shows the actor playing with his son on the floor. She also shared a picture of the diaper changing station and a pram. One of the pictures shows Vardaan lying on his stomach as he looks at black and white flashcards.
Sharing these pictures, Thakur wrote, “Life lately.” Take a look at the post here.
The post has fetched over 3K likes in an hour. Reacting to the sweet post, one fan said, “Can't wait to see baby Massey.” A second fan commented, “This photo looks very nice.” A third fan wrote, “God bless you guys.” Ali Fazal also left heart emojis in the comment section.
The couple welcomed Vardaan on February 7. On the work front, Massey is still basking in the success of ‘12th Fail.’ He will be next seen in ‘The Sabarmati Report’ where he is set to share the screen with Raashii Khanna. He also has a film with Rajkumar Hirani and Amir Satyaveer Singh in the pipeline.