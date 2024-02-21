Vaquar Shaikh, who has worked with the late actor Rituraj Singh in the 1993 show 'Banegi Apni Baat' (BAB) reminisced about the beautiful memories from the sets of the show, calling him a 'huge star'.

Vaquar, who is currently playing Rituraj's on-screen brother in the show 'Anupamaa' said that he was shaken by the news of his demise.