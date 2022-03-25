Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

From the Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer 'Dune' on Amazon Prime to Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' on Zee 5, here are the top five titles that released on OTT platforms, this week.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in the film 'Dune' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 8:56 am

This week has seen the release of a wide range of films and web series in a number of languages and genres. From the Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer 'Dune' on Amazon Prime to Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' on Zee 5, here are the top five titles that released on OTT platforms, this week.

'Dune'

'Dune' is the first instalment in a two-part series based on Frank Herbert's fictitious universe described in his 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name. The plot takes place in the future, when Paul Atreides and his noble House Atreides become involved in a battle over the hazardous desert planet Arrakis. The visual masterwork that wowed audiences last year is finally available on OTT today (March 25).

Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, and Oscar Isaac

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Where to watch: Amazon Prime 

'Bheemla Nayak'

The plot revolves around a stern police officer who imprisons a spoiled, wealthy brat and must face the consequences. The film is largely around an ego battle between a good cop and a former army general. In the director’s interview to indianexpress.com, he said, “He (Bheemla Nayak) is the saviour of the poor, women and children, and a nightmare to bad men.” The film is set to release on March 25.

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, and Sai Pallavi

Director: Saagar K Chandra

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

'Bridgerton' Season 2 

This web series follows the Bridgerton family as they search for genuine happiness, recognition, and love among London's social elite. The Bridgerton siblings are extremely close, and the narrative portrays their difficulties. Julia Quinn's bestselling novels served as inspiration for Bridgerton 2.

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean PageJulie Andrews, Jonathan Bailey, and Simone Ashley

Creator: Chris Van Dusen

Where to watch: Netflix

'Valimai'

'Valimai', the latest film by Superstar Ajith, was a major hit in the Tamil-speaking region but failed in the Telugu belt. The film is now set to premiere on the OTT platform on March 25th. The plot revolves around a cop who embarks on a journey to track down a gang of dangerous motorcyclists who are involved in robbery and murder.

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, and Bani J

Director: H. Vinoth

Where to watch: Zee5

'Halo'

'Halo' will be set in the universe that began with the release of Xbox's original 'Halo' game in 2001, dramatising an epic 26th-century battle between humans and an alien menace known as the Covenant. The nine-episode Paramount+ original series has been eagerly anticipated by gamers and sci-fi aficionados alike.

Cast: Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor and Shabana Azmi 

Creators: Steven Kane, Kyle Killen

Where to watch: Voot Select

