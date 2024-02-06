Sushmita Sen: Ram Madhvani Revealed New Layers In My Acting

Sushmita is seen as the lead in Ram Madhvani's crime thriller series 'Aarya'.

Sharing insights on working with the 'Neerja' director, Sushmita said: "Working with Ram Madhvani is always a delight. I truly admire his genius. He transformed Aarya from a naive, sheltered woman to someone resilient in facing life's challenges."

"Off-screen, Ram revealed new layers in my acting that I never knew existed. The trust he has in me is incredible; he saw Aarya in me before I could," said the former Miss Universe.