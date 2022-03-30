Sunny Kaushal Says Sister In Law Katrina Kaif Has A Positive Influence On Their Family

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage has been four months, and their fans want to know every aspect of their married life. Sunny Kaushal recently said that Katrina Kaif provided wonderful energy into the family.

Sunny Kaushal has previously been tight-lipped when asked about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's romance rumours. He is now pretty vocal, and he cannot stop praising his parjai (sister-in-law), Katrina Kaif. Last year, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married in Rajasthan.

According to a report by Times of India, Sunny Kaushal said, "It's pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person. She brings positive energy into the family. It's a very nice feeling to have a new member in the family. She is very very grounded."

Sunny Kaushal admitted that he was intimidated by Katrina Kaif when he first met her. "But at the end of the day, everyone is a human being," he added.

When questioned about Katrina Kaif's first halwa ceremony, Sunny Kaushal said, "I was not in town for it but mom kept a little bit for me and it was very tasty."

Katrina Kaif had shared the picture of a halwa she made as her first rasoi ceremony after marriage to Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Maine banaya (I made it)."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept their romance private till their wedding photos were released. The pair married on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Only their closest relatives and friends were present for the wedding.

Sunny Kaushal uploaded a family photo on Holi in which all five of them had red gulal on their faces. Sharing on Instagram, he captioned it as, "Holi Hai!!!!," along with several hearts.

Sunny Kaushal will be seen in 'Hurdang' with Nushrratt Bharuccha. He also has 'Mili', who he shares with Janhvi Kapoor. Katrina kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in the upcoming films 'Tiger 3' and 'Merry Christmas'.