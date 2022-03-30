Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sunny Kaushal Says Sister In Law Katrina Kaif Has A Positive Influence On Their Family

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept their romance private till their wedding photos were released. The pair married on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Sunny Kaushal Says Sister In Law Katrina Kaif Has A Positive Influence On Their Family
Actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Sunny kaushal Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 11:18 pm

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage has been four months, and their fans want to know every aspect of their married life. Sunny Kaushal recently said that Katrina Kaif provided wonderful energy into the family.

Sunny Kaushal has previously been tight-lipped when asked about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's romance rumours. He is now pretty vocal, and he cannot stop praising his parjai (sister-in-law), Katrina Kaif. Last year, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married in Rajasthan.

Related stories

Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Give An Update On Their Film Together

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill Says Katrina Kaif Has Become ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ After Marrying Vicky Kaushal

Watch: Vicky Kaushal And Shireen Mirza’s Throwback From 2009 Acting School Goes Viral

According to a report by Times of India, Sunny Kaushal said, "It's pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person. She brings positive energy into the family. It's a very nice feeling to have a new member in the family. She is very very grounded." 

Sunny Kaushal admitted that he was intimidated by Katrina Kaif when he first met her. "But at the end of the day, everyone is a human being," he added. 

When questioned about Katrina Kaif's first halwa ceremony, Sunny Kaushal said, "I was not in town for it but mom kept a little bit for me and it was very tasty."

Katrina Kaif had shared the picture of a halwa she made as her first rasoi ceremony after marriage to Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Maine banaya (I made it)."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept their romance private till their wedding photos were released. The pair married on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Only their closest relatives and friends were present for the wedding.

Sunny Kaushal uploaded a family photo on Holi in which all five of them had red gulal on their faces. Sharing on Instagram, he captioned it as, "Holi Hai!!!!," along with several hearts. 

Sunny Kaushal will be seen in 'Hurdang' with Nushrratt Bharuccha. He also has 'Mili', who he shares with Janhvi Kapoor. Katrina kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in the upcoming films 'Tiger 3' and 'Merry Christmas'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vicky Kaushal Sunny Kaushal Katrina Kaif Bollywood Actor Bollywood Couples Celebrity Couple Celebrity Wedding Actor/Actress Bollywood News India Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Travels By Local Train In Disguise

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Travels By Local Train In Disguise

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi