Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sunil Grover Was Looked After By Salman Khan’s Doctors After Heart Surgery

According to reports, Bollywood superstar instructed his medical staff to ensure Sunil Grover was on his road to recovery after undergoing a heart surgery.

Sunil Grover Was Looked After By Salman Khan’s Doctors After Heart Surgery
Salman Khan had instructed the team of doctors to monitor his health and make sure that Grover is fi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 7:00 pm

Popular comedian and actor Sunil Grover, who recently underwent heart surgery at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute after he experienced chest pain, was overlooked by Salman Khan’s team of doctors, after the Bollywood superstar asked his medical team to make sure Grover was on his road to recovery, after his surgery.

“Salman is very close to Sunil Grover. He kept a close check on the comedian's health while he was in the hospital. The actor asked his team of doctors, who also work with Being Human, to make sure everything was fine. Salman's team also kept a check on Sunil's heart surgery,” a source was quoted as saying by Times Of India.

Related stories

Kapil Sharma On Sunil Grover's Surgery: I Was Shocked

Sunil Grover Discharged From Hospital, Greets Paparazzi As He Walks Out Of Hospital

Raveena Tandon Pens A Humorous Wish For Her First Hero Salman Khan

For the uninitiated, Grover was diagnosed that he suffered a heart attack and was also positive for COVID-19. and needed cardiac surgery since two of his arteries were completely blocked and the third artery was 70 to 90 percent blocked.

The source also added since Grover has been discharged, Khan had instructed the team of doctors to monitor his health and make sure that Grover is fine.

On January 8, the 44-year-old actor-comedian was brought to Asian Heart Institute's emergency room with chest trouble. According to the hospital, Grover was diagnosed to have a "very minor heart episode (NSTEMI) as heart enzyme (teoponin T) level was elevated". He was also Covid-19 positive, they said.

A hospital statement read: “Initially he was managed with medicine by Dr Santosh Dora, senior cardiologist and Dr Vijay D’Silva director, critical care and medical affairs, to stabilise him. Subsequently, 12 days later, he underwent a coronary angiogram by Dr Dora.”

The statement added: “It showed blockages in all three major heart (coronary) arteries with 100% block in two arteries and 70-90% block in third artery. His heart function was normal and fortunately, there was no damage to heart muscle.”

The actor subsequently sought advice from Dr. Ramakanta Panda, the director of the Asian Heart Institute, who recommended bypass surgery due to a complete blockage of two arteries. "Grover underwent four bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. He had a very uneventful postoperative recovery and was discharged on 3rd February, seven days after surgery. He has recovered well, was walking around and doing his day today activities," said the update shared by the hospital.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sunil Grover Salman Khan Verdict Heart Surgery Bollywood
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Karishma Tanna Proposed Varun Bangera On Wedding Day; See Pics

Karishma Tanna Proposed Varun Bangera On Wedding Day; See Pics

From Amitabh Bachchan To Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood Actors Congratulate Indian U-19 Cricket Team

Naga Chaitanya ‘Never Imagined’ He’d Be A Part Of ‘Forrest Gump’s Adaptation

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: From Shabana Azmi To Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood Mourns The Legendary Singers Death

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Awkwafina Quits Twitter After The ‘Blaccent’ Controversy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People light candles to pay tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Sant Pashupatinath Vedic School, in Patna. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

Celebs, Fans Pay Final Respects To Lata Mangeshkar On Her Funeral

U.S. Army soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps. have their temperature taken as part of a health screening before boarding a plane for deployment to Europe from Fort Bragg, N.C.

Posturing In A New Cold War

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

A giant statue of 11th-century social reformer and saint, Ramanujacharya that has been named 'Statue of Equality' is seen after it was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Gulliver's Serendipitous Adventure In Brobdingnag, Or India's New-found Love Of Gigantia