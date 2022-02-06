Sunil Grover Was Looked After By Salman Khan’s Doctors After Heart Surgery

Popular comedian and actor Sunil Grover, who recently underwent heart surgery at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute after he experienced chest pain, was overlooked by Salman Khan’s team of doctors, after the Bollywood superstar asked his medical team to make sure Grover was on his road to recovery, after his surgery.

“Salman is very close to Sunil Grover. He kept a close check on the comedian's health while he was in the hospital. The actor asked his team of doctors, who also work with Being Human, to make sure everything was fine. Salman's team also kept a check on Sunil's heart surgery,” a source was quoted as saying by Times Of India.

The source also added since Grover has been discharged, Khan had instructed the team of doctors to monitor his health and make sure that Grover is fine.

On January 8, the 44-year-old actor-comedian was brought to Asian Heart Institute's emergency room with chest trouble. According to the hospital, Grover was diagnosed to have a "very minor heart episode (NSTEMI) as heart enzyme (teoponin T) level was elevated". He was also Covid-19 positive, they said.

A hospital statement read: “Initially he was managed with medicine by Dr Santosh Dora, senior cardiologist and Dr Vijay D’Silva director, critical care and medical affairs, to stabilise him. Subsequently, 12 days later, he underwent a coronary angiogram by Dr Dora.”

The statement added: “It showed blockages in all three major heart (coronary) arteries with 100% block in two arteries and 70-90% block in third artery. His heart function was normal and fortunately, there was no damage to heart muscle.”

The actor subsequently sought advice from Dr. Ramakanta Panda, the director of the Asian Heart Institute, who recommended bypass surgery due to a complete blockage of two arteries. "Grover underwent four bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. He had a very uneventful postoperative recovery and was discharged on 3rd February, seven days after surgery. He has recovered well, was walking around and doing his day today activities," said the update shared by the hospital.