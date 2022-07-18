Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Sonu Nigam's Voice, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Visuals Lend Different Hue To 'Kahani' Music Video

The music video of the song 'Kahani' in Sonu Nigam's voice from actor Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was released on July 18.

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 7:07 pm

The music video of the song 'Kahani' from the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was released on Monday (July 18). While the earlier released audio version was sung by Mohan Kannan, veteran playback singer Sonu Nigam has lent his voice in the music video of the song.

The video shows glimpses of what's about to unfold in the film which hits the theatres on August 11. Nigam's voice lends a whole different hue to the song. The music for the song has been given by composer Pritam with lyrics furnished by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The duo has earlier worked with Khan on the 2016 sports biopic 'Dangal', the songs of which were chartbusters.

For 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Khan wanted to release all the songs without a music video so that the musicians, singers, lyricists, and technicians remain under the spotlight. So far the star has released 'Kahani', 'Mein Ki Karaan?', 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi' and 'Tur Kalleyan' in the audio version and this is the first time the makers have released the music video. 

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 classic 'Forrest Gump'.

The film is set for a mega clash in theatres against the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan'. The stakes are high for Kumar this time as two of his earlier films 'Bachchhan Paandey' and 'Samrat Prithviraj’ failed to draw the audience in the theatres.

[With Inputs From IANS]

