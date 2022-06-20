Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Smita Singh Loved Her Two-Month Journey In 'Sab Satrangi' As Show Goes Off Air

Actress Smita Singh had made a comeback to TV with 'Sab Satrangi' after a break of almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was last seen in 'Tera Kya Hoga Alia', which ended in October 2020.

Actress Smita Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 8:05 pm

Actress Smita Singh made a comeback to TV after two years with 'Sab Satrangi' and she has no regrets about joining the show as it goes off air in a month. The show airs on the channel SonySAB.



She says, "I joined the show last month in the beginning of May, and we wrapped up shooting day before yesterday (June 18) as the show is going off air. Though I'm emotional but I don't regret at all. As I feel be it was a small almost two-month journey but a very beautiful and blissful journey."

"I actually enjoyed a lot essaying Mandakini, who was funny and grey. It's quite a combination. But what's really amazing was my look on the show, which was retro. I still remember the first day on the set, when the shooting had to be put on hold, as everyone was busy appreciating my look," Singh adds. 

The 'Thapki Pyar Ki' actress says now she will not take a long break to get back at work.

She adds, "I was way too afraid of Covid-19 virus. Hence I wasn't shooting or taking up new projects after my last show 'Tera Kya Hoga Alia', ended in October 2020. But now once I'm back to work I won't take a long break. I'm open to explore digital and Bollywood too apart from TV shows. All I wish to act for roles which are promising and challenging. I want my screen time while doing any project."

[With Inputs From IANS]

