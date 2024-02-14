Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan On Losing His Parents Early In Life: Was A Young Orphan Who Had To Work His Way Through It

Shah Rukh Khan recently sat down for an interview at the World Government's Summit in Dubai.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 14, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Shah Rukh Khan made a strong comeback in 2023 by delivering two of the biggest blockbusters of the year with ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’. The actor, who was last seen in ‘Dunki’, recently sat for an interview at the World Government’s Summit in Dubai. During that summit, the actor, in a chat with journalist Richard Quest, got candid about his career, his long sabbatical, and even talked about the time he lost his parents.

Talking to Richard, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how he lost his parents at an early age, and hence, had to lead a life with utmost perseverance. He shared, “When I was young, I lost my parents very early. I was a young orphan who had to work his way through it.”

Advertisement

When asked what his dream was, SRK mentioned, “When I started I just wanted to survive, be able to get a week, month, or a year’s work, and make sure my films do well. But as years have gone by, my whole job has become more motivated towards bringing technology into the Indian film industry. I want to end my career, which is far from ending right now, I have a good 35 years to go. I want to make that film which the whole world likes and then nobody on a big stage like this asks me why haven’t you crossed over? That film should cross me over. That’s my dream.

Advertisement

Talking about his five-year-long sabbatical, SRK said, “I had massive flops, and they did very, very badly. I was licking my wounds. But you know what I did? I learnt to make the best pizza in the world. I stopped listening to stories, I stopped wanting to tell stories, I made myself a little kitchen, and I started learning how to make pizzas. I learnt perseverance. Because to make the perfect round pizza, you have to first make a million square ones.”

Advertisement

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s both films, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan, grossed over Rs 1000 crores at the box office. On the other hand, ‘Dunki’ collected around Rs 500 crores.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement