When asked what his dream was, SRK mentioned, “When I started I just wanted to survive, be able to get a week, month, or a year’s work, and make sure my films do well. But as years have gone by, my whole job has become more motivated towards bringing technology into the Indian film industry. I want to end my career, which is far from ending right now, I have a good 35 years to go. I want to make that film which the whole world likes and then nobody on a big stage like this asks me why haven’t you crossed over? That film should cross me over. That’s my dream.