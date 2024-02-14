Shah Rukh Khan made a strong comeback in 2023 by delivering two of the biggest blockbusters of the year with ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’. The actor, who was last seen in ‘Dunki’, recently sat for an interview at the World Government’s Summit in Dubai. During that summit, the actor, in a chat with journalist Richard Quest, got candid about his career, his long sabbatical, and even talked about the time he lost his parents.
Talking to Richard, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how he lost his parents at an early age, and hence, had to lead a life with utmost perseverance. He shared, “When I was young, I lost my parents very early. I was a young orphan who had to work his way through it.”
When asked what his dream was, SRK mentioned, “When I started I just wanted to survive, be able to get a week, month, or a year’s work, and make sure my films do well. But as years have gone by, my whole job has become more motivated towards bringing technology into the Indian film industry. I want to end my career, which is far from ending right now, I have a good 35 years to go. I want to make that film which the whole world likes and then nobody on a big stage like this asks me why haven’t you crossed over? That film should cross me over. That’s my dream.
Talking about his five-year-long sabbatical, SRK said, “I had massive flops, and they did very, very badly. I was licking my wounds. But you know what I did? I learnt to make the best pizza in the world. I stopped listening to stories, I stopped wanting to tell stories, I made myself a little kitchen, and I started learning how to make pizzas. I learnt perseverance. Because to make the perfect round pizza, you have to first make a million square ones.”
In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s both films, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan, grossed over Rs 1000 crores at the box office. On the other hand, ‘Dunki’ collected around Rs 500 crores.