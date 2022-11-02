Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Celebs Speak Up About SRK’s Exemplary Success Story

Every year on November 2, a huge celebration happens amidst fans of Shah Rukh Khan. People from all walks of life, who’re fans of his charm and charisma celebrate his birthday with full fandom. Celebs are also no different. Many celebs grew up watching SRK’s films and many decided to pursue a career in acting after watching him and his films.

Today, as he turns 57, here are a few celebs talking about their memories of Shah Rukh Khan and how his exemplary success story has inspired them year after year. They even share their heartiest birthday wishes for King Khan, and also reveal their favourite films of SRK.

Shubhangi Atre

Shah Rukh Khan is a success story. He started with television and now he made it so big in Bollywood. He's a charming personality and an inspiration to almost every actor. His films like Kal ho Na Ho, and DDLJ have proved time and again that he is a king of romance. He is a positive personality whose words and aura speak volumes. I will surely love to share screen space with him in the future.

Anuj Sachdeva

We know that very famous dialogue he said, that, 'I will own the city someday.' And that is the inspirational word for every actor who comes from outside the city who doesn't have a godfather, and who wants to make it big in the industry. So, he has been the hope for all the actors, I believe. He is someone who gives that inspiration to people that if you have nothing, you can still own it in Mumbai. He's a self-made man, and his success story is definitely exemplary. When you don't have anyone around, who you can rely on or can trust anyone, you can always trust your instinct. He worked really hard, he still worked so hard in doing other things apart from being an actor, I believe he's been constantly thinking day and night, about how to maintain that level of being the 'King Khan' of this industry. I love his DDLJ to Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa to Chak De. I believe he'll always be the number one guy in my life at least, to look up to and I really wish that he comes back more often in the movies, and we get to see him in some good scripts through something different too. I luckily have worked with him twice. Once I did a commercial ad with them, and I was there for two days with him from eight to eight. I accepted that ad, just to look at him and observe. And that just to observe, do that observation, I wanted to just see how he works and imagine this. I remember it was break time and I was doing that commercial for Red Chillies, what he was promoting Billo Barber, and that time he did that ad he did the print shoot after he completed the other meetings which were scheduled and then he managed to do some other activities, and I was just eating so that fast he was he's, he's fast and he's sharp. And I wish I had this energy in me the way he works, the sharpness, the wittiness when he speaks to all the people in the, even the journalists, I think that's something which I always like to take it from.

Ankur Nayyar

Shah Rukh Khan's wit and humour are unparalleled. Everybody has their ups and downs in life but the way he has maintained his demeanour and the way it comes across in his professional life and in his personal life is commendable. It's a lesson for all of us who say that outsiders cannot begin in the industry. So it's a lesson what Shahrukh Khan has definitely done, it is a lesson for all of us to learn, and all of us have really followed in his footsteps. He has really been an inspiration. I mean, when he came and all those kinds of performances he had given. And he has been giving, it's an inspiration for all of us to come from a small town and try our luck, our talent in Mumbai. So I would say for me a big part of my coming to Mumbai, I would say a major chunk of the credit goes to Shahrukh Khan. I'm here because he has really inspired me a lot. The kind of energy Raj shows in DDLJ is unparalleled, you still watch the movie, you listen to the songs, you see his energy levels, you feel like falling in love again, and you feel like living that era of nostalgia again. So he makes you believe that yes that love happens. And he makes you believe yes, that love is there. I mean, if you put your heart into something, you can always achieve it. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is one of my favorite films. He always breaks that image of a Hero of what a hero has to be initially. And how can anyone fall in love with a psycho lover? Oh, he made us fall in love with him in Baazigar. I'm really grateful to be in fact we all are really grateful to him for the way he has been entertaining us all these years. And somewhere or the other, leaving something in us. Every film of his be it Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal hai, there is something we all pick up from film that offers some lessons, some techniques, something for me, I would say as it remains with me. So I totally enjoyed it and I'm thoroughly enjoying every one of his works and I'm so looking forward to watching his next film. Thanks a lot to Shahrukh Khan for entertaining us all these years.

Neelu Kohli

I have not really worked with Mr. Shah Rukh Khan and that's the one thing that I regret though it's not the end of the world. He is still working in the industry and so am I there so I am looking forward to working with him. From what I have heard he is an absolute gentleman, he is a lot of fun to work with. I see his success stories as one of the greatest success stories. You need people to motivate you so that you can have a success story like him. I think he is the ultimate person to look up to when it comes to motivation for a success story. Though I think mine will be a little on the senior side and I am not giving up. I just hope to work with him in the future. He has proved himself at a very young age and his energy is very infectious. People with this kind of energy are sure to succeed. I am just hoping to be around people with such energy.

Rohit Choudhary

First of all best wishes to SRK on his birthday. I relate to him because we both are from Delhi and we both are self-made men though he's a very big man. There have never been any controversies related to him. Not only India but the whole world will celebrate his birthday, the film which I love the most is Darr. That movie had more of an impact of the villain than the hero. He is the romance king and there's nobody who can cross his performance level and energy on that. I remember I had just passed from college and went to watch Darr but the show was houseful and by chance, we came upon a man who was selling the tickets in black. I threaten the man that if he doesn't sell us the tickets at their original price my friends and I would beat him up. He sold the tickets to us and ran away. I and my friends were so excited to watch the film and we had great fun.

Mitaali Nag

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest inspirations for every outsider. His success story is something that most newcomers, especially those not from Mumbai, look up to for motivation. He is a self-made man. My all-time favorite SRK movie is BADSHAH. I love it because SRK was very raw and effortless in that movie and it is a comedy.