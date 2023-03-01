Sara Ali Khan Reflects Back On Her Failures: This Is My Age To Make Mistakes

Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh‘s daughter, has been in Bollywood for almost five years now. She has made a mark with her work, but she has also witnessed some failures in her career.

In a recent interview with Eastern Eye, Sara mentioned how making mistakes is a part of the journey, and spoke about what she has earned, and lost. “As an actor, we learn a lot every day. And our journey also involves the same. I always try to learn something or the other. But I also feel that I have made some mistakes. I have done such films which have not been loved by the audience. But then again, this is my age to make mistakes. Also, I feel that it’s important to fall down to get up every time. And I have had my own set of setbacks,” she said.

Sara added, “Moreover, I have learned that making mistakes is a part of the journey and I think I have to make allowance for that.”

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’ apart from Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Vicky Kaushal. She also has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ and Jagan Shakti’s next project.

Recently, she shared a funny birthday wish for filmmaker Homi Adajania on Tuesday. She wrote, “The best kind of peer pressure. Ain’t got time for leisure. Acting mornings are moments to treasure. Satisfaction beyond measure. @homster happiest birthday to you. Stay young, fit, alive and inspiring always.”