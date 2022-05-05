The police arrested filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan on May 5 (Thursday) after actress Manju Warrier filed a complaint against him for defaming her on social media. According to onmaorama.com, the complaint was filed at Elamakkara Police Station in Kochi and the actress claimed that Sasidharan has been blackmailing and defaming her via his posts.

The director has made many award winning films, and had cast Warrier in ‘Kayyattam’ which shows a woman in 40s trekking to Himalayas and confronting her life questions. For the past week, Sasidharan has been taking to social media to make claims that Warrier’s life was in danger. He mentioned that she was threatened because she had testified in conspiracy case to harm investigating officers.

He further said that his suspicion was confirmed when an investigating officer was removed from the case post Warrier’s testimony. Sasidharan then said that the reason of Warrier not replying to his posts is because she is held hostage by her manager.

Just recently, he made it clear that he didn’t want to approach the police for these allegations because he doesn’t have faith In the law. However on social media he disclosed that he filed complaint to the Women in Cinema Collective, who, he mentioned maintained mum on the issue.

Previously, Sasidharan had sent a letter to the President of India and Chief Justice raising, 'apprehensions on the law and order situation in the wake of various incidents in Kerala, starting from transgender Shalu’s death to Manju Warrier’s case.’