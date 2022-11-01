Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Saba Azad Birthday Special: Exploring The Different Shades And Versatile Talents Of Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend

Hrithik Roshan recently made his relationship with Saba Azad Insta official. The two have been seen around town quite often in the recent past. Today on her birthday, here’s taking a look at how versatile and talented Saba Azad has been in her long career.

Saba Azad
Saba Azad Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 5:46 pm

A powerhouse of numerous talents, Saba Azad has recently impressed us with her amazing performance in 'Rocket Boys'. While the actress shares her core interest in acting, her personality is vibrant and consists of different talents. Apart from being a stunning actress, Saba Azad is an amazing singer, a brilliant dancer, and a creative musician.

Hrithik Roshan took to social media a little while ago and made their relationship Insta official. It wasn't a hidden fact that the two had been dating, and they had been quite open about it in the past few months. Today, on her birthday, HR shared a very heartfelt post, which soon became viral all over social media.

As Saba Azad turns a year older, let us explore the different talents that make her an ultimate entertainer.

Acting

Acting is a core where the heart of Saba Azad lies. The actress has played some amazing roles on the screen in her vibrant filmography. She made he debut in Bollywood in 2008 with 'Dil Kabaddi' and then appeared in films like 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' and many more. Currently, she is basking on the success of 'Rocket Boys' which is winning the hearts of the masses.

Singing

Singing further amplifies Saba Azad's creative personality to the next level. As the actress is one half of the Mumbai-based electro funk duo Madboy/Mink band which she started with actor and musician Imaad Shah in 2012, she actively sings songs for the band. Apart from this, she has also given her voice to 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' and 'Dil Ki Toh Lag Gayi' songs from the 'Nautanki Saala' and 'Dhoom Anthem' from 'Dhoom' series, and many more.

Musician

As Saba Azad is one half of the Mumbai-based electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink band which she started with actor and musician Imaad Shah in 2012, she has been seen playing multiple musical instruments on the stage during her concerts. The actress keeps on sharing her jamming session with her fans on her social media.

Dancing

Dancing is yet another talent that Saba Azad is very keen about. The actress constantly shares her dance routines with her fans. From contemporary to ballet, she has been seen exploring different styles of dancing while she has left us all spellbound with her amazing dance in 'Dhoom Anthem' from the 'Dhoom' series.

Related stories

Hrithik Roshan Wishes Girlfriend Saba Azad On Her Birthday, Says ‘Thank You For Existing'

Hrithik Roshan Celebrates First Diwali With Girlfriend Saba Azad

Saba Azad On Why She Changed Her Name From Saba Grewal: The Want For Freedom Is The Most Human Instinct

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Television Actor Television Actress Indian Television Actor Indian Television Actress TV Actor TV Actress Indian TV Actor Indian TV Actress Film Filmmaker Indian Filmmaker Indian Actor Indian Actress Television Saba Azad Hrithik Roshan Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It