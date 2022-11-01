Saba Azad Birthday Special: Exploring The Different Shades And Versatile Talents Of Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend

A powerhouse of numerous talents, Saba Azad has recently impressed us with her amazing performance in 'Rocket Boys'. While the actress shares her core interest in acting, her personality is vibrant and consists of different talents. Apart from being a stunning actress, Saba Azad is an amazing singer, a brilliant dancer, and a creative musician.

Hrithik Roshan took to social media a little while ago and made their relationship Insta official. It wasn't a hidden fact that the two had been dating, and they had been quite open about it in the past few months. Today, on her birthday, HR shared a very heartfelt post, which soon became viral all over social media.

As Saba Azad turns a year older, let us explore the different talents that make her an ultimate entertainer.

Acting

Acting is a core where the heart of Saba Azad lies. The actress has played some amazing roles on the screen in her vibrant filmography. She made he debut in Bollywood in 2008 with 'Dil Kabaddi' and then appeared in films like 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' and many more. Currently, she is basking on the success of 'Rocket Boys' which is winning the hearts of the masses.

Singing

Singing further amplifies Saba Azad's creative personality to the next level. As the actress is one half of the Mumbai-based electro funk duo Madboy/Mink band which she started with actor and musician Imaad Shah in 2012, she actively sings songs for the band. Apart from this, she has also given her voice to 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' and 'Dil Ki Toh Lag Gayi' songs from the 'Nautanki Saala' and 'Dhoom Anthem' from 'Dhoom' series, and many more.

Musician

As Saba Azad is one half of the Mumbai-based electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink band which she started with actor and musician Imaad Shah in 2012, she has been seen playing multiple musical instruments on the stage during her concerts. The actress keeps on sharing her jamming session with her fans on her social media.

Dancing