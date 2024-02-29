The official Instagram account of Miss India confirmed her passing. In a heart-warming statement, the organization honed her legacy and deeply feels her loss. “With profound sadness, we share the news of the passing of Rinky Chakma, Femina Miss India Tripura 2017. A remarkable woman, Rinky was truly a force to be reckoned with, embodying grace and purpose. Representing Tripura at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, she was honored with the title of Miss Beauty with a Purpose, a testament to her impactful endeavors and compassionate spirit,” the statement read.