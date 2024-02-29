Rinky Chakma, crowned Miss India Tripura 2017, has sadly succumbed to breast cancer at a mere age of 28. After a two-year battle with the diagnosis, she was admitted to the hospital on February 22. Despite being placed on ventilator support, her health took a recent downturn, eventually leading to her unfortunate passing on February 29.
Despite undergoing chemotherapy and various treatments, the cancer metastasized to her lungs and subsequently to her brain, resulting in a huge brain tumour. She announced the unfortunate news of her health last month itself. Despite her brave battle for almost two years, her health deteriorated, and she was unable to continue with chemotherapy.
The official Instagram account of Miss India confirmed her passing. In a heart-warming statement, the organization honed her legacy and deeply feels her loss. “With profound sadness, we share the news of the passing of Rinky Chakma, Femina Miss India Tripura 2017. A remarkable woman, Rinky was truly a force to be reckoned with, embodying grace and purpose. Representing Tripura at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, she was honored with the title of Miss Beauty with a Purpose, a testament to her impactful endeavors and compassionate spirit,” the statement read.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul find eternal peace. Rinky, your legacy of purpose and beauty will forever be remembered. You will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing you,” the statement continued.
In 2022, Rinky’s life underwent a significant transformation when she was diagnosed with Malignant Phyllodes Tumour, a rare type of breast cancer. Hospitalized at Max Hospital in Saket, Delhi a week ago, she was put on a ventilator in the ICU. Priyanka Kumari, her close friend and the runner-up of Femina Miss India 2017, had also appealed for financial aid for medical expenses on her behalf a few days ago.
Rinky Chakma’s pageantry journey ended too soon. It’s truly a young life lost. May her soul rest in peace.