Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal To Finish All Work Commitments Before Starting Their Wedding Preps

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are set to tie the knot very soon, will wrap up all their work commitments by September 24 to focus on wedding prep . Almost 2.5 years after they were supposed to get married, which was delayed owing to the pandemic, the actors are all set to celebrate their union with celebrations across Delhi and Mumbai in September end and October first week.

Richa Chadha is currently in Mumbai shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi' and Ali Fazal has been shuffling between Mumbai and Lucknow for shooting 'Mirzapur 3'. The actors have been committed to completing shooting of their current commitments ahead of their wedding celebrations. Richa was originally meant to wrap up shooting this week, but her song shoot for Heeramandi has been delayed and will now wrap up late next week.

Richa will soon after fly down to Delhi on September 27 and Ali will join her shortly after in order to complete all the prep for their wedding celebrations and functions which will start in Delhi first.

The pre-wedding festivities of the Bollywood couple will begin at the Delhi Gymkhana on September 30 and continue for three days. Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on October 1. Ali and Richa will also have a wedding party for their extended family and friends on October 2. After 3 days of celebrations in Delhi, the actor duo will move to Mumbai for the remaining festivities. The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony on October 6 at a rented bungalow, followed by a grand reception on October 7 at the South Mumbai hotel for their Bollywood friends.

Richa and Ali, in 2020, had shared that the two are in a relationship and would get married in April that year. However, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On this, Richa had earlier said, “2020 has played spoilsport with us in many ways. The pandemic is far from done with us and the vaccine is nowhere in sight. It is only pragmatic to push our celebration to the coming year, in the interest of everyone that would attend.”