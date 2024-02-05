Poonam Pandey’s Agency Behind Fake Death Stunt Issues Apology, Says ‘Her Mother Has Bravely Battled Cancer’

Sharing how Poonam Pandey’s mother had battled cancer, the post added, “Many of you may be unaware but Poonam’s own mother has bravely battled Cancer. Having been through the challenges of battling a disease like this at such close personal quarters, she understands the importance of prevention and the criticality of awareness, especially when a vaccine is available. There was no change in people’s curiosity regarding Cervical Cancer when our Honourable Finance Minister mentioned it no less than a few days ago during the Union Budget. This act by Poonam has now resulted in making ‘Cervical Cancer’ and its related terms the most searched topic(s) on Google. This is the first time in the history of this country that the word ‘Cervical Cancer’ has been on 1000+ Headlines.”