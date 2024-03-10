Miss World 2024: Karolina Bielawska Crowns Her Successor Krystyna Pyszková - View Pics

The Miss World Pageant was held in India after long. The agent saw the who's who of the world of showbiz come down for a gala evening.

Karolina Bielawska, who hails from Poland, was the winner last year. She was present to crown her successor at the event. After an evening filled with ups and downs and some of the most major competitions, finally Krystyna Pyszková ended up winning the crown. She hails from Czech Republic.

Here are a few glimpses from the gala evening of the Miss World 2024 event: