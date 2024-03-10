Art & Entertainment

Miss World 2024: Karolina Bielawska Crowns Her Successor Krystyna Pyszková - View Pics

The Miss World Pageant saw the world of showbiz come down for a gala evening. Here are a few pictures from the event.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Miss World 2024 Photo: Rajanish Kakade
The Miss World Pageant was held in India after long. The agent saw the who's who of the world of showbiz come down for a gala evening.

Karolina Bielawska, who hails from Poland, was the winner last year. She was present to crown her successor at the event. After an evening filled with ups and downs and some of the most major competitions, finally Krystyna Pyszková ended up winning the crown. She hails from Czech Republic.

Here are a few glimpses from the gala evening of the Miss World 2024 event:

Miss World 2024
Miss World 2024 Photo: Rajanish Kakade
Karolina Bielawska of Poland, left, crowned her successor Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic after she who won the 71st Miss World pageant in Mumbai.

Miss World 2024
Miss World 2024 Photo: Rajanish Kakade
Karolina Bielawska of Poland sash her successor Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic after she who won the 71st Miss World pageant in Mumbai.

Miss World 2024
Miss World 2024 Photo: Rajanish Kakade
Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic waves after she was crowned Miss World in Mumbai.

Miss World 2024
Miss World 2024 Photo: Kunal Patil
Miss India Sini Shetty with Miss Lebanon, Miss Czech Republic and Miss England during the grand finale of the 71st Miss World pageant at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai.

Miss World 2024
Miss World 2024 Photo: Kunal Patil
Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic after she was crowned as the Miss World 2024 at the 71st Miss World pageant at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai.

Miss World 2024
Miss World 2024 Photo: Kunal Patil
Contestants during the grand finale of the 71st Miss World pageant at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai.

Miss World 2024
Miss World 2024 Photo: Kunal Patil
India's Sini Shetty and other contestants during the grand finale of the 71st Miss World pageant at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai.

