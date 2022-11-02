Masaba Gupta Birthday Special: Counting The Designer-Turned-Actor's Vibrant Shades

Masaba Gupta turns 33 today and she takes to celebrate it while conquering the world. Calling it a working birthday, the designer-turned-actor is certainly making all her years of sheer hard work count.

Until a few years, we knew her as the ground-breaking designer whose art spoke for her, but her canvas reflects an altogether different story today. Masaba shifted from her usual route and dared to explore a path quite unknown to her with Netflix’s ‘Masaba Masaba‘.

“More difficult to play real-life roles,” as she quoted first, but she nailed her performance alongside her mother, Neena Gupta with pure authenticity and shut every criticism. Starring in more unique projects like Dhruv Sehgal's directorial 'I Love Thane', which was part of 'Modern Love Mumbai' and the recently successful 'Masaba Masaba 2', Masaba Gupta has become an OTT star and it's just a start to her acting career.

Being more in her power, she launched a beauty brand in August this year, named 'LoveChild'. Raw, real and ravishing is what Masaba Gupta's aesthetic beauty and wellness brand encompass. Conforming to no single gender but diversity, ‘LoveChild’ speaks of shades for the self-lover.

'House Of Masaba' is another shade of Masaba Gupta's versatility that speaks of boundless fashion and beauty. The clothing brand has become one of the most prominent labels in celebration wears.

After giving her fans the best of all the worlds, Masaba Gupta is now ready to launch her own podcast, and going by her opinionated and fierce persona, this is going to be one no-filter, to-the-point conversation.

Amid all the success and upcoming projects, Masaba Gupta chooses to celebrate her birthday while working on her exciting endeavours. She is certainly determined to conquer every domain she puts a finger on.

Here's wishing Masaba Gupta a very Happy 33rd Birthday!