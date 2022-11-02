Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Masaba Gupta Birthday Special: Counting The Designer-Turned-Actor's Vibrant Shades

The fashionista-turned-actor Masaba Gupta celebrates a working birthday. She turns 33 today. Here’s taking a look at many different shades of Masaba Gupta.

Masaba Gupta
Masaba Gupta instagram.com/masabagupta

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 3:37 pm

Masaba Gupta turns 33 today and she takes to celebrate it while conquering the world. Calling it a working birthday, the designer-turned-actor is certainly making all her years of sheer hard work count.

Until a few years, we knew her as the ground-breaking designer whose art spoke for her, but her canvas reflects an altogether different story today. Masaba shifted from her usual route and dared to explore a path quite unknown to her with Netflix’s ‘Masaba Masaba‘.

“More difficult to play real-life roles,” as she quoted first, but she nailed her performance alongside her mother, Neena Gupta with pure authenticity and shut every criticism. Starring in more unique projects like Dhruv Sehgal's directorial 'I Love Thane', which was part of 'Modern Love Mumbai' and the recently successful 'Masaba Masaba 2', Masaba Gupta has become an OTT star and it's just a start to her acting career.

Being more in her power, she launched a beauty brand in August this year, named 'LoveChild'. Raw, real and ravishing is what Masaba Gupta's aesthetic beauty and wellness brand encompass. Conforming to no single gender but diversity, ‘LoveChild’ speaks of shades for the self-lover.

'House Of Masaba' is another shade of Masaba Gupta's versatility that speaks of boundless fashion and beauty. The clothing brand has become one of the most prominent labels in celebration wears.

After giving her fans the best of all the worlds, Masaba Gupta is now ready to launch her own podcast, and going by her opinionated and fierce persona, this is going to be one no-filter, to-the-point conversation.

Amid all the success and upcoming projects, Masaba Gupta chooses to celebrate her birthday while working on her exciting endeavours. She is certainly determined to conquer every domain she puts a finger on.

Here's wishing Masaba Gupta a very Happy 33rd Birthday!

Related stories

Masaba Gupta: I'm Not Some Young Woman In Her 20s Trying To Impress Five Production Houses

Masaba Gupta Is Not Happy With The Acting Offers That Are Coming Her Way

Masaba Gupta On Having A Working Birthday: I’m Glad To Celebrate With My Team

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Television Actor Television Actress Indian Television Actor Indian Television Actress TV Actor TV Actress Indian TV Actor Indian TV Actress Film Filmmaker Indian Filmmaker Indian Actor Indian Actress Television Masaba Gupta Neena Gupta Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

Instagram Down: Thousands Of Users Locked Out Of Their Accounts After App Stops Working Properly

Instagram Down: Thousands Of Users Locked Out Of Their Accounts After App Stops Working Properly