Manjima Mohan Makes It Official: Gautham Karthik And She Are An Item

Manjima Mohan, who shot to the limelight with her performance in director Gautham Vasudev Menon's 'Acham Enbathu Madamaiyada', on Monday, made it clear through a social media post that Gautham Karthik and she were in love with each other.

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 8:57 pm

Manjima Mohan, who shot to the limelight with her performance in director Gautham Vasudev Menon's 'Acham Enbathu Madamaiyada', on Monday, made it clear through a social media post that Gautham Karthik and she were in love with each other.

Taking to Instagram, Manjima wrote: "Three years ago, when I was completely lost, you came into my life like a guardian angel."

"You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!!"

"Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often."

"And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything."

Soon after she put out this post, actor Gautham Karthik responded with a lengthy post of his own in which he said that he loved her with all his heart and that he could not wait for them to start their journey together as one!

