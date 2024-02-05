Malvi Malhotra Blasts Vikram Bhatt For Not Clearing Her Payment For ‘Barbaad Kar Diya’; Krishna Bhatt Reacts Sharply

Malvi Malhotra has slammed Vikram Bhatt for not having cleared her dues from the time the two worked together for Krishna Bhatt’s song ‘Barbaad Kar Diya’. The actress has shared her heartfelt anguish about the entire episode of constantly following up with the Bhatts and never getting any reverts from them, and finally coming out to the media about feeling cheated in the entire ordeal. However, after her outpour, Krishna Bhatt has finally reverted to the allegations.
It so happened that Malvi Malhotra has claimed that Vikram Bhatt hasn’t paid her the remuneration for the time she worked with the Bhatts for ‘Barbaad Kar Diya’. She alleges that she has been constantly following and demanding for the payment for her hard work and the time she invested in the project, but there has been no reverts from the Bhatts when it comes to clearing the payment.
Advertisement
“I worked with Vikram Bhatt production for a song directed by Krishna Bhatt last year. The song name was ‘Barbad Kar Diya’. I was very busy with my film shoots down south but Bhatt’s are a name in the industry and they approached me to do a song with their production and I took out time from my busy schedule not to miss this project and trusted them. Post shoot I sent them an invoice for the payment which was pending and they stopped responding and kept on delaying it. Then I avoided it but when VENUS approached me that they were releasing the song and asked me to promote it. I again asked them for my payments but again no response at all. After a few months Vikram Bhatt again asked me to work for their next. To which I completely avoided because as an artist we need respect and our payments which we deserve for our hard work. I’m sharing this only to aware people because I don’t want any other artist to suffer with the same,” said Malvi Malhotra.
Advertisement
When Krishna Bhatt was asked about the same by a leading publication, she denied having the knowledge of anything in this matter. “I have no idea. It’s also a Venus video. I don’t even know about the quote Malvi has given. I don’t want to comment on something I’ve not read,” said Krishna Bhatt while talking to Free Press Journal.
Advertisement
Malvi Malhotra is quite a popular name when it comes to films from the south. She has been doing numerous projects down south and has been slowly and steadily making a mark for herself. Krishna Bhatt, at the same time, has also proved her mettle as a director of numerous projects.
Advertisement
For the unversed, it is not an uncommon thing for actors to not get paid for the work they have done, and it is because of this that unions like CINTAA and many others exist that help get the artists their rightful due. But, in this case, who is telling the truth and who is not? Well, only time will tell.