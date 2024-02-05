Malvi Malhotra Blasts Vikram Bhatt For Not Clearing Her Payment For ‘Barbaad Kar Diya’; Krishna Bhatt Reacts Sharply

“I worked with Vikram Bhatt production for a song directed by Krishna Bhatt last year. The song name was ‘Barbad Kar Diya’. I was very busy with my film shoots down south but Bhatt’s are a name in the industry and they approached me to do a song with their production and I took out time from my busy schedule not to miss this project and trusted them. Post shoot I sent them an invoice for the payment which was pending and they stopped responding and kept on delaying it. Then I avoided it but when VENUS approached me that they were releasing the song and asked me to promote it. I again asked them for my payments but again no response at all. After a few months Vikram Bhatt again asked me to work for their next. To which I completely avoided because as an artist we need respect and our payments which we deserve for our hard work. I’m sharing this only to aware people because I don’t want any other artist to suffer with the same,” said Malvi Malhotra.