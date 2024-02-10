‘Lal Salaam’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Sports Drama Witnesses A Slow Start

Rajinikanth‘s ‘Lal Salaam’, helmed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, was released in theaters on February 9. The Tamil-language sports drama, which revolves around the themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination, kicked off with a low opening at the box office. Certainly, its first day numbers are much lesser than other superstar’s films. However, it cannot be ruled out that the actor only has an extended cameo in ‘Lal Salaam’.