Katrina Kaif Looks Stunning In A Saree At A Jodhpur Wedding, Fans Ask ‘Where Is Vicky Kaushal?’

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif made an impressive appearance at a wedding on Sunday. As per several social media accounts, Katrina headed to Jodhpur for the ceremony and it seemed like she was there for one of her beauty brand partners.

Now according to a couple of leaked photos and videos from the wedding, she looked lovely in an ice blue saree which had embroidery detailing. She paired it up with a fitted blouse, and accentuated her look with loose hair, minimal jewelry and glowing makeup.

Katrina stunning photos from the wedding location and captioned it as, “Aaj ka din”

She shared another video from the venue in the same outfit, and wrote, “Mera dil yeh pukaare aaja”

Meanwhile, her fan clubs also posted leaked photos and videos from the wedding, which featured her interacting with the family and posing for photos with a few guests.

While her fans were quick to tell her that she’s a “stunner” and looked “so pretty”, some of the fans even asked Katrina about Vicky Kaushal’s whereabouts.

On Monday afternoon, she was clicked at the Mumbai airport as she made her way back to the bay.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Rajasthan. Katrina was last seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.