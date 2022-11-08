Kartik Aaryan-Kabir Khan To Ranveer Singh-Karan Johar – 3 Actor-Director Combos To Look Forward To

Audiences love to see fresh pairings and what better than to have a famous director come together for a film with a popular actor, and when the two of them haven’t worked together before, it becomes icing on the cake. Audiences have been patiently waiting for such new pairings to see how the duos with different working styles adapt to each other.

Here are a few such fresh actor-director combos whom audiences are eagerly waiting to see come together:

Kabir Khan - Kartik Aaryan

There is no doubt that Kabir Khan has given us some of the most memorable blockbuster releases. His last, ‘83’ with Ranveer Singh was a game changer in the actor’s career and was one of the most loved releases of 2021. This year it was announced that Kartik Aaryan will now collaborate with Kabir for his next venture. Now, we cannot wait for more details about the film.

Karan Johar - Ranveer Singh

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will see the much-awaited collaboration of Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. The film has been in news right from its first announcement and the first look proves to be a sure-shot guarantee of a mass entertainer. The audiences have been waiting for this quintessential Bollywood movie for a long time. Now, we all are eagerly waiting to see it on screen.

Nitesh Tiwari - Varun Dhawan

‘Bawaal’ brings together the national film award-winning Nitesh Tiwari and Varun Dhawan for the first time. The film is currently being shot on a massive scale and will hit the screens next year. Nitesh Tiwari is known for giving some pathbreaking blockbusters over the years and this collaboration with Varun Dhawan definitely looks very exciting and promising.