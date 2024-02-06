Karan Wahi, best known for his role as Ranveer in ‘Remix’, recently found himself in a distressing situation. The actor took to his Instagram to share that he was harassed by a stranger on the road. He alleged that the man abused and threatened him.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Karan Wahi narrated his ordeal. On Monday night, the actor revealed what happened to him on the streets of Mumbai. He mentioned that the incident happened when he took a right cut and a man on a two-wheeler confronted him. He said that he had taken the man’s scooter keys, but he gave them to him and left the scene. However, the man hurled abuses and chased him till he stopped at a police station.
He wrote, “The long story short. I took a right cut on the road ‘cause there was a car ahead of me. This guy abused me and said, ‘Cut kaise maara?’ And started ranting ki tere jaise doh kaudi ke tv actor bahut dekhe hai. I took his scooty key and gave it back and left the scene. Then he chased me till i stopped at a cop station. Abusing me and telling me tat he has connections in police and he will make sure that i pay.”
Later on, the actor updated his fans and shared another Instagram Story. He wrote that he reached home safe, and he thanked the Mumbai police. He wrote, “Iam safe. Iam home. Have spoken to the cops. Hopefully this will get resolved. Thanku @mumbaipolice.”
Karan Wahi became a household name after his roles in ‘Remix’ and ‘Dill Mill Gayye.’ The actor will be next seen in ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’ – a legal drama – along with Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh.