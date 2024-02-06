Taking to his Instagram Stories, Karan Wahi narrated his ordeal. On Monday night, the actor revealed what happened to him on the streets of Mumbai. He mentioned that the incident happened when he took a right cut and a man on a two-wheeler confronted him. He said that he had taken the man’s scooter keys, but he gave them to him and left the scene. However, the man hurled abuses and chased him till he stopped at a police station.