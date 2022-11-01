Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kanika Dhillon’s Festive Looks Are Sure To Give You Some Traditional Fashion Inspiration

Here are a few festive looks of Kanika Dhillon that will melt your heart and give you some much needed fashion inspiration on how to pull off a traditional avatar.

Kanika Dhillon
Kanika Dhillon Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 4:52 pm

The festival of light saw several Bollywood Divas in their aesthetic best. From their clothes to jewellery to matching accessories, they made the festival ten times more glamorous. Amid all the beauty and gorgeous looks, we got our hands on writer-producer Kanika Dhillon's mesmerizing looks from the festival.

From several astonishing looks that Dhillon opted for during Diwali, here are a few that caught our eye! They’re sure to give you much-needed inspiration when you’re stuck with what to wear for a traditional outing. Check ‘em out:

The Classic Look

Kanika Dhillon
Kanika Dhillon Instagram

Dhillon opted for an aesthetic green lehenga paired with some beautiful heavy jewellery to go with the look. She chose to keep her makeup minimal which gave her look a classy touch. Dhillon flaunted her chic fashion sense and impressed all her spectators. This look certainly made heads turn and it tops the list of our favourite looks of hers!

The Floral Enthral

Kanika Dhillon
Kanika Dhillon Instagram

Dhillon looked gorgeous in this lehenga that hinted a nude shade, layered with a minimalist hot pink floral design. She chose to keep her hair open with her lovely tresses falling over her frame. The red bindi and the beautiful neckpiece amplified the stunning look the writer opted for.

The Hot Pink Show-Stealer

Kanika Dhillon
Kanika Dhillon Instagram

For another look for the festival, Dhillon chose a hot pink sharara with an embellished crop top along with a jacket-dupatta. She paired it with heavy stone-studded earrings and exuded a mesmerizing charm. The bronze eye makeup became the ultimate stealer of the show!

Lavender Muse

Kanika Dhillon
Kanika Dhillon Instagram

The fourth and final look of Kanika Dhillon that stole many many hearts was one with a Lavender Saree paired with a spaghetti strap blouse. She ditched any other complicated hairdo and chose to make her look more gorgeous yet simple with a mid-parted bun. She opted for some matching shade-heavy jhumkas and bangles.

Which among these was your favourite from Dhillon’s aesthetic fashion sense?

Related stories

Kanika Dhillon Gives Festive Fashion Inspiration On How To Slay The Black Saree Look

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Kanika Dhillon: I Like To Highlight Subjects That Are Unconventional Or Divert From The Usual Course Of Nature

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Television Actor Television Actress Indian Television Actor Indian Television Actress TV Actor TV Actress Indian TV Actor Indian TV Actress Film Filmmaker Indian Filmmaker Indian Actor Indian Actress Television Kanika Dhillon Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It