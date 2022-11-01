Kanika Dhillon’s Festive Looks Are Sure To Give You Some Traditional Fashion Inspiration

The festival of light saw several Bollywood Divas in their aesthetic best. From their clothes to jewellery to matching accessories, they made the festival ten times more glamorous. Amid all the beauty and gorgeous looks, we got our hands on writer-producer Kanika Dhillon's mesmerizing looks from the festival.

From several astonishing looks that Dhillon opted for during Diwali, here are a few that caught our eye! They’re sure to give you much-needed inspiration when you’re stuck with what to wear for a traditional outing. Check ‘em out:

The Classic Look

Kanika Dhillon Instagram

Dhillon opted for an aesthetic green lehenga paired with some beautiful heavy jewellery to go with the look. She chose to keep her makeup minimal which gave her look a classy touch. Dhillon flaunted her chic fashion sense and impressed all her spectators. This look certainly made heads turn and it tops the list of our favourite looks of hers!

The Floral Enthral

Kanika Dhillon Instagram

Dhillon looked gorgeous in this lehenga that hinted a nude shade, layered with a minimalist hot pink floral design. She chose to keep her hair open with her lovely tresses falling over her frame. The red bindi and the beautiful neckpiece amplified the stunning look the writer opted for.

The Hot Pink Show-Stealer

Kanika Dhillon Instagram

For another look for the festival, Dhillon chose a hot pink sharara with an embellished crop top along with a jacket-dupatta. She paired it with heavy stone-studded earrings and exuded a mesmerizing charm. The bronze eye makeup became the ultimate stealer of the show!

Lavender Muse

Kanika Dhillon Instagram

The fourth and final look of Kanika Dhillon that stole many many hearts was one with a Lavender Saree paired with a spaghetti strap blouse. She ditched any other complicated hairdo and chose to make her look more gorgeous yet simple with a mid-parted bun. She opted for some matching shade-heavy jhumkas and bangles.

Which among these was your favourite from Dhillon’s aesthetic fashion sense?