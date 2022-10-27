Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kalki Koechlin: OTT Is Not Just Pure Entertainment, Audience Now Ready To See Mature Content 

Kalki, whose film ‘Goldfish’ is all set to have its premiere at the Raindance Film Festival, talks about the changing taste of audience in terms of content. 

Actress Kalki Koechlin
Actress Kalki Koechlin Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 10:54 pm

Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin starrer ‘Goldfish’ received a heartening response at its World Premiere at 27th Busan International Film Festival in October. Next up, on November 5, the film, an English-language-feature directed by Pushan Kripalani, is slated to have its European Premiere at BAFTA and OSCAR qualifying 30th Raindance Film Festival. 

In ‘Goldfish’, Deepti and Kalki play the lead roles of mother and daughter, and the film deals with memory and identity. Kalki’s character Anamika, a child of a mixed marriage, returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. 

Elated with the response at Busan, Kalki, in a conversation with Outlook, said, “What really moved us was the number of people who said that they wanted to call their mothers after watching the film. Most of the time, we take our parents for granted and this kind of reminds you that they would not always be there.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

Since ‘Goldfish’ is being seen by an international audience, is there a difference in the way people in India and abroad perceive content? To which Kalki asserted, “I think that there is an audience for such a film in India too. It might not be your mass audience, but there are people who would want to watch a film like ‘Goldfish’. Dementia is now a huge topic, and we have quite an ageing population in India and this dilemma of the kind of responsibility we want to take for our parents, is common in Indian families.”

Kalki further said that with the advent of OTT, the audience is now keen to see more diverse content. “The accessibility to watch more content is now easier because of OTT platforms. As the world starts to open, people start to understand each other’s cultures. At the same time, realise that we are not so different from each other despite the cultural nuances and belief systems that are different. ‘Goldfish’ is a universal subject, it is about facing our own identities, facing the disagreements we have within our families and closed friend circles.”

Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin in a still from Goldfish
Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin in a still from Goldfish Films PR

She added, “With OTT, there is content out there that has mature subjects. It is not just pure entertainment, and people are ready to talk about things which are slightly uncomfortable or make us think about life. It’s a great time to be an artist as well.”

Apart from Deepti and Kalki, the film also stars the prolific actors Rajit Kapur, Gordon Warnecke (lead in ‘My Beautiful Laundrette), and Bharti Patel (Featured in BBC series Doctors) in pivotal roles. 

Related stories

Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval Signed For Dementia Film 'Goldfish'

Exclusive: Deepti Naval On Her ‘Goldfish’ Co-Star Kalki Koechlin: She Is Brilliant, One Of The Finest Actors Today

Kalki Koechlin’s ‘Goldfish’, A Film About Dementia, To Have Its European Premiere At Raindance Film Festival

In the film, Kalki’s character Anamika returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her. So, how did Kalki – known for her fabulous acts in ‘Dev D’, ‘Margarita with a Straw', ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', and ‘Gully Boy’ – step into a role which is emotionally charged?

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval in a still from Goldfish
Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval in a still from Goldfish Films PR

When asked, Kalki replied, “Both mother-daughter are completely in the dark about what to do. The preparation I had to do as an actor was two-fold. One was the identity crisis that I had to deal with. Anamika is a girl who calls herself Anna, and rejects her Indianness. She is very British and almost cold in the way she handles her emotions. The second aspect was being comfortable with this Cambridge-Oxford accent. Especially for the scenes with heightened emotions, I had to make sure the accent does not slip away.”

Last but not the least, Kalki showered praise on her co-star, veteran actress Deepti Naval, and said, “She is a versatile actress, and is extremely spontaneous. So while we were rehearsing, she did not give her full performance. When the take happens, something totally shocking comes out. So that’s wonderful to have around because you are jolted as an actor. That makes you a better performer because you are reacting in the moment.”

Set in London, ‘Goldfish’ is a UK production and is produced by Amit Saxena’s Splendid Films (USA) and executive produced by Pooja Chauhan.  

Tags

Art & Entertainment Busan Film Festival Deepti Naval Kalki Koechlin 30th Raindance Film Festival Goldfish BAFTA Oscar Pushan Kriplani Amit Saxena’s Splendid Films Rajit Kapur Gordon Warnecke Bharti Patel Pooja Chauhan Deepti Naval Kalki Koechlin New Delhi India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments Condemned By Anti-Defamation League

Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments Condemned By Anti-Defamation League