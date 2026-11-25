For Bollywood, Sen's victory remains a moment of immense nostalgia, marking the beginning of a journey that would eventually make her one of Hindi cinema's recognisable faces. At just 18, she won over audiences with her confidence, grace, and memorable answers in Manila, especially her final-round response on the essence of being a woman. Decades later, the images of her receiving the crown and taking her first walk as Miss Universe continue to hold a special place in India's pop culture memory. Here are five defining moments from her historic 1994 win.