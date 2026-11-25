Jennifer Barreto's 2026 victory renews interest in Sushmita Sen's 1994 milestone.
Sen edged Aishwarya Rai in the Femina Miss India 1994 tiebreaker.
Her final answer and Manila crowning made her India's first Miss Universe.
Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026 at the 75th edition of the international pageant held in San Juan. The 27-year-old, who represents San Sebastián, is a psychologist and social worker. Her victory marks Puerto Rico's sixth Miss Universe crown. As the latest winner begins her reign, the occasion brings back memories of another historic moment in the competition's history: Sushmita Sen becoming India's first Miss Universe in 1994.
For Bollywood, Sen's victory remains a moment of immense nostalgia, marking the beginning of a journey that would eventually make her one of Hindi cinema's recognisable faces. At just 18, she won over audiences with her confidence, grace, and memorable answers in Manila, especially her final-round response on the essence of being a woman. Decades later, the images of her receiving the crown and taking her first walk as Miss Universe continue to hold a special place in India's pop culture memory. Here are five defining moments from her historic 1994 win.
Sushmita Sen Miss Universe: 5 Defining Moments From 1994
1. The Miss India tiebreaker against Aishwarya Rai
Before she represented India internationally, Sen had to win a closely contested national title. At the Femina Miss India 1994 pageant, she competed against Aishwarya Rai, with both contestants reportedly scoring 9.33 after the question-and-answer round. The result came down to a tiebreaker.
Asked about India's textile heritage and its history, Sen spoke about Mahatma Gandhi's Khadi movement. Her answer earned her an average score of 9.41, edging Rai's 9.39. Sen was crowned Femina Miss India Universe, while Rai won the Miss India World title. The result set the stage for two Indian women to make their mark on international pageantry that year.
2. Making It through the Miss Universe preliminary rounds
Sen travelled to Manila, Philippines, to compete against 76 other contestants at Miss Universe 1994. The competition involved several rounds, including interviews, swimsuit presentations and evening gowns. Her performance earned her a place among the Top 10 semifinalists.
One of the memorable elements of her pageant appearance was her confidence on stage. Wearing a deep-blue swimsuit with a white fringed wrap, she carried herself with ease during the swimsuit presentation. She subsequently advanced to the Top 6, putting India within reach of its first Miss Universe crown.
3. Her answer about spending time with children
The Top 6 interview round gave Sen another opportunity to stand out. Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Florence LaRue asked her what she would do if she had the time and money to embark upon a great adventure.
Sen spoke about spending time with children, explaining that they could bring adventure into one's life. She also expressed her desire to spend time with children from disadvantaged backgrounds, while emphasising that every child deserved attention and care.
The answer revealed a more personal side of the contestant beyond the usual pageant introductions. It also preceded the final question that would become the most remembered part of her performance.
4. The answer that won her The Miss Universe crown
The final question asked Sen, "What for you is the essence of being a woman?" Her response went on to become one of the most recognisable answers in the pageant's history.
She replied, "Just being a woman is a gift of God that all of us must appreciate. The origin of a child is a mother, who is a woman. She shows a man what caring, sharing and loving is all about. That's the essence of being a woman."
The answer, delivered during the final interview round of Miss Universe 1994, helped secure her victory. Sen later revisited the moment in an interview with her daughter Alisah's school magazine, published in 2022. She recalled that she had studied in a Hindi-medium school and did not know much English at the time. Reflecting on the word 'essence', she said she was surprised by how clearly she had understood the question.
5. The single spotlight and a historic crowning
The announcement of the winner remains one of the most striking parts of Sen's Miss Universe story. In a 2026 interview with NDTV, the actress recalled how the lights went off across the massive Manila stage when India was announced. A single spotlight then followed her.
Recalling the experience, Sen said, "There was this moment where I realised that all the lights on the stage - it's an experience. And it's very difficult to describe unless you're there. It was a massive stage in Manila; all the lights were gigantic. In that one moment, when they announced India, all the house lights and the stage lights were switched off. A single spot followed me."
Puerto Rico's Dayanara Torres, the reigning Miss Universe 1993, crowned Sen on May 21, 1994, at the Philippine International Convention Center. She became the first Indian woman to win the title, beating 76 other contestants and giving India a landmark victory on the international stage.
Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe Legacy
More than three decades later, Sen's victory remains an important chapter in India's pageant history. Her answers, stage presence and final walk are still revisited whenever the country celebrates a new generation of beauty queens. With Jennifer Barreto now beginning her reign as Miss Universe 2026, Sen's Manila victory is a reminder of how one performance can become part of a country's cultural memory.