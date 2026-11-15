Following DC Studios Exit, James Gunn Clarifies Superman Sequel Rumours

James Gunn is speaking out on the Superman sequel.
He has written and directed Superman: Man of Tomorrow.
Rumours spread that the sequel's alleged poor quality is what got him fired from top DC Studios position.
James Gunn has refuted online speculation claiming that Skydance executives have already viewed an early cut of his upcoming DC movie, Man of Tomorrow, and ordered major revisions. Addressing the chatter directly, Gunn emphasized that nobody at the studio has even screened the project yet, let alone offered creative feedback.
This wave of gossip began circulating shortly after news broke that Gunn and Peter Safran are vacating their positions at the helm of DC Studios. Former Marvel producer and executive Jeremy Latcham is set to step into the top leadership role on December 1. Rumours spread that the sequel's alleged poor quality is what got Gunn fired.
James Gunn Opens Up On Superman Sequel
”There are a lot of untrue rumours going around, but one of them is that Skydance has seen Man of Tomorrow and that all sorts of sweeping changes are being made. No one from Skydance has even seen the movie – the only people that have are Peter Safran and a very small trusted group of friends and family. So any stories around this narrative are false," Gunn shared on his Instagram Threads handle.
With the regime change looming, uncertainty has shaded the fate of several projects greenlit during the Gunn-Safran era, most notably the next Superman installment. Industry whispers have alleged that incoming leadership intends to heavily overhaul the slate, casting doubt over the future of Xolo Mariduena’s Blue Beetle and Milly Alcock’s Supergirl, while also sparking talk that the next Wonder Woman installment might bypass theaters entirely in favor of a streaming premiere.
“What only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least,” Gunn added. “I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter for taking the brunt of that). I’m always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I’ve stolen even that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years.”
Even after vacating their executive posts, Gunn and Safran are still attached to Superman: Man of Tomorrow.
Written and directed by Gunn, the film brings together David Corenswet’s Superman and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor against Lars Eidinger’s Brainiac. The ensemble also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Adria Arjona, Aaron Pierre as John Stewart/Green Lantern, Milly Alcock as Supergirl, and Xolo Mariduena as Blue Beetle. Cameras wrapped in August, and the feature is now in post-production ahead of its July 9, 2027 theatrical debut.