Following DC Studios Exit, James Gunn Clarifies Superman Sequel Rumours

“What only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least,” Gunn added. “I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter for taking the brunt of that). I’m always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I’ve stolen even that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years.”