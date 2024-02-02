Robin Thicke, the 46-year-old singer known for his hit song ‘Blurred Lines,’ is gearing up to tie the knot for the second time. Thicke recently shared some details about his wedding arrangements with his model-fiancée, April Love Geary, giving fans a glimpse into their upcoming nuptials.
'Excited' Robin Thicke And April Love Geary Planning To Tie The Knot This Year; Call It A 'Priority'
Singer Robin Thicke has revealed that him and his fiancée April Love Geary are looking at 2024 to officially get married.
On the night of January 31, at the Bilt Rewards’ Casino Royale Party at the NMHC annual meeting at the Prado at Balboa Park in San Diego, Thicke told PEOPLE, “Wedding plans are a priority. We’re looking at 2024 and we’re very excited.”
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary crossed paths in 2014 at a party, which marked the beginning of their journey together. Despite a significant age gap of 17 years, they prove that age is just a number. They made their first public appearance as a couple the following year. They went from becoming a family of two to three in 2018, when they welcomed their first child, Mia Love, in February 2018. The same year on Christmas Eve, the two got engaged!
Their family further expanded with the arrival of their second daughter, Lola Alain, in February 2019. And, in December 2020, they joyfully announced the birth of their third child and first son, Luca Patrick. Thicke also shares son Julian Fuego with ex-wife Paula Patton.
Thicke, the father of four, said that he’s “extremely grateful to have loving, happy healthy children.” He added, “It’s a dream come true for me. I always wanted to have a big family.”
He told PEOPLE, “My relationship with April continues to grow beautifully as we’ve matured into three-time parents together and co-parenting with Julian.” He added of Geary, 29, “She's really the most amazing woman a man could ask for.”
But as of now, the finalized date of the wedding of the engaged couple has not been announced yet.