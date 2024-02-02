'Excited' Robin Thicke And April Love Geary Planning To Tie The Knot This Year; Call It A 'Priority'

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary crossed paths in 2014 at a party, which marked the beginning of their journey together. Despite a significant age gap of 17 years, they prove that age is just a number. They made their first public appearance as a couple the following year. They went from becoming a family of two to three in 2018, when they welcomed their first child, Mia Love, in February 2018. The same year on Christmas Eve, the two got engaged!