Ali Fazal Reveals Celebrating Eid With His Family After Two Years Of Pandemic

Actor Ali Fazal recently wrapped up the filming for his next and is looking forward to celebrating the festival of Eid with his family. The actor said, “For me, Eid means being with family. And this year, I will be with my granny in Lucknow,” and added that he doesn’t have elaborate plans as of now.

Fazal said for most Eid is a family affair all about spending time and enjoying a feast with close ones. The last two years have been difficult for everyone and even altered the festive plans of many, however, Fazal said he is happy to celebrate restriction-free Eid this year.

“Of course, people couldn’t meet family members or visit each other’s homes or pray at the mosque due to restrictions for the last two years and now that things are much better. I am glad that everyone will be able to celebrate and meet their loved ones. Though, my family and I will still have a quiet Eid, nothing big, just close family at home. We want to remember the people who we lost in the last two years. I think the country has suffered a lot, so I am not in a great celebratory mood. I think this ‘forget and move on’ attitude that we choose to follow, is so easy. Hopefully, we will be able to put aside these feelings and be with each other, eat good food,” said the actor talking to Hindustan Times. He lost his mother and his maternal grandfather in the past two years.

Fazal was shooting for his Hollywood project ‘Kandahar’ in Saudi Arabia and is feeling blessed to have done Umrah this year. Talking about Eid, Fazal said, “Celebrating the festival with my Nana used to be really memorable. We would go to a mosque together and we had certain rituals that I would look forward to. Every year, I would be in Lucknow spending Eid with him, at the cost of not celebrating with my dad or other family members. Eid is always about buying new clothes and dressing up and Ramzan is the whole long month of fasting which ends in flourish and feast. We have had those. As a kid, I remember many family members coming together and celebrating Eid usually at your house.”