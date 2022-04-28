Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep Controversy: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Takes A Dig At Bollywood Celebs Speaking In English

In an interview recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took a subtle jibe at Bollywood's work methods, claiming that English-speaking actors and producers believe they can make true Hindi films. This, according to Siddiqui, is the fundamental difference between Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, where they are proud of their mother tongues.

During a chat at the Times Now Navbharat India Economic Conclave, the actor discussed the resurgence of hero-oriented films, as well as why he believes Bollywood is falling. “They are making gangster shows, but casting English-speaking actors in them,” he said.

Siddiqui expressed his reservations implying that the actor not will be able to do justice to such a character if they haven't grown up in or understood the surroundings. “This is the problem that actors from small towns are facing; roles that should have gone to them are going to actors who don’t even know Hindi,” he added.

“Aap Hindi mein film bana rahe ho lekin director bhi assistance bhi saare english mein baatein kar rahe ho” #NawazuddinSiddiqui



Courtesy- TimesNow NavBharat

The actor added, “South mein kya hai, Tamil mein baat karte hain, proud feel karte hain. Kannada hain toh Kannada mein baat karte hain…proud feel karte hai... Saare writers bhi Kannada mein baat kar rahe hain, director bhi, saare local hain. Telugu, Malayalam sab jagah.. Sabko samajh aa rahi hain sabki baatein (In the South, Tamil crews are proud of their language. Kannada screenwriters, and directors all speak in Kannada. They are proud of their language. The same is with Telugu or Malayalam. Everyone understands what’s being said on the set).” However, he feels that in Bollywood, it is very different.

Actor Ajay Devgn and actor Kiccha Sudeep also had a Twitter altercation yesterday about whether or not Hindi is the national language of India. The debate has been trending on top since morning, and with this statement coming from Siddiqui, it just adds fuel to the fire.

Siddiqui also mocked performers who declare their own films to be blockbusters after buying others to say so on social media.

When asked about how to gauge the success of shows or films on OTT, he said, “Only streaming platforms have the information. They know how many viewers are tuning in. Neither you nor I will ever know.”When asked if they are the only ones who decide what is a hit and what is a flop, Siddiqui retorted by saying that they are not. “Aajkal toh actors bhi decide kar lete hain ke meri film hit hai, chaar uske dost hain Insta pe, paise-waise de diye (These days, actors themselves declare their own films a hit. They have few friends on Instagram, whom they pay for Instagram posts).” Siddiqui was talking in reference to celebs praising each other's films and, at times, even asking audiences to go and watch them.

Siddiqui, who burst into the spotlight in 2012 with three notable performances–in 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 'Kahaani', and 'Talaash'–will next be seen in 'Heropanti 2'.