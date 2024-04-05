Aarti Chabria, ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’ Fame Actress, Announces First Pregnancy

‘Awara Paagal Deewana’ actress Aarti Chabria, who has been away from the limelight, recently grabbed headlines as she announced that she is expecting her first child. Aarti, who rose to fame with her work in the Hindi and Punjabi films, tied the knot to Visharad Beedassy in 2019. Sharing pictures from her maternity photoshoot, the couple shared that they are thrilled to embrace this new chapter in their lives
Confirming her pregnancy, the picture from her heartwarming photoshoot has her tenderly cradled her baby bump. In the caption, Aarti wrote, “This is where I’ve been…. Enjoying the best months focussing on creation, nurturing and evolving into the most beautiful real life role of my LIFE.” She looked lovely in a chic black off-the-shoulder dress, which she paired with a stylish necklace and green stones.
Several paparazzi handles and fan pages shared additional pictures from Aarti’s photoshoot, and mum-to-be's natural glow was visible. In the images, she was seen in a white full-sleeved crop top paired with jeans. Check it out:
In 2019, Aarti Chabaria got married to Visharad Beedassy, who is an internationally-based chartered accountant. They tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Mumbai. Talking about having Visharad as her life partner, Aarti had earlier told Hindustan Times, “I’m a die-hard romantic person who believes in love marriages from the start. But my parents were looking for a suitable partner for me and asked me to meet Visharad. I’m glad I listened to them. When I met him for the first time, I felt drawn to him and even more because I saw how Indian he was despite living abroad forever.”
On the professional front, Aarti was seen in several Hindi films including, ‘Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai’, ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, and ‘Raja Bhaiya’. Notably, she also participated in stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4’ and emerged as a winner. However, her last on-screen appearance was in the Punjabi movie ‘Vyah 70 km’ in 2013.