Aarti Chabria, ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’ Fame Actress, Announces First Pregnancy

In 2019, Aarti Chabaria got married to Visharad Beedassy, who is an internationally-based chartered accountant. They tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Mumbai. Talking about having Visharad as her life partner, Aarti had earlier told Hindustan Times, “I’m a die-hard romantic person who believes in love marriages from the start. But my parents were looking for a suitable partner for me and asked me to meet Visharad. I’m glad I listened to them. When I met him for the first time, I felt drawn to him and even more because I saw how Indian he was despite living abroad forever.”