'Singham Again': Rohit Shetty Introduces Tiger Shroff As ‘Immortal’ ACP Satya

Rohit Shetty has added another character to his cop universe. The filmmaker has introduced actor Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya in 'Singham Again'. Taking to his social media handles, Rohit shared three posters of Tiger.

In one of the posters, Tiger can be seen flaunting his chiselled body and his six-pack abs while holding two guns in his hand and wearing cool shades. In another poster, the handsome hunk can be seen wearing a black ganji with 'Police' written on it and in another, he can be seen wrapping a belt around his neck giving an intense vibe.

Sharing a poster, Rohit wrote, “Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA... the immortal, like Truth! Welcome to the squad…Tiger.” Tiger Shroff also shared his posters from the film on his Instagram handle and wrote, “ACP Satya reporting on duty Singham sir.”

Recently, Rohit unveiled the first look of Deepika Padukone as cop Shakti Shetty in the action drama. She is the first female cop of Rohit Shetty's copverse.

'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff among others The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2023. It is the fifth movie in Shetty's cop universe after 'Singham', 'Singham Returns', 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi'.

Apart from 'Singham Again', Tiger Shroff will be seen in 'Ganapath' with Kriti Sanon. It is releasing on October 20. He also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar.