'Cirkus' Poster: Rohit Shetty Reveals Ranveer Singh's Double Role And Promises A Christmas Treat

Makers of ‘Cirkus’, directed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, released the first poster of the film. It will be released on December 23 and will star actor Ranveer Singh in a double role. Shetty and Singh previously worked together on box-office hits like ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Shetty released the film's poster on his Instagram account. "It's time to bring our audience back to the movies," he said in the post. “'Golmaal' was released 16 years ago, and the affection I received from you all shaped who I am today. ‘Cirkus’ is a holiday present for you and your loved ones. Kyunki iss 'Cirkus' mein bohot sara 'Golmaal' hai," wrote the director.

"Ek or box office hit (sic)," one fan commented on Shetty’s post. "Choppers and flying automobiles are coming shortly (sic)," commented another. “‘Cirkus' and ‘Golmaal’?Is there a connection between their plots? (sic)," questioned one.

‘Cirkus’ has a large ensemble cast. Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma star alongside Singh in the film.

The story follows two pairs of identical twins who were separated at birth by accident. For the first time in his career, Singh will play a dual character in ‘Cirkus’.

The film is Shetty's take on Shakespeare's famous comedy ‘The Comedy Of Errors’. The piece has already been adapted for Bollywood. Filmmaker-lyricist Gulzar's ‘Angoor’, starring Sanjeev Kumar, is the most well-known adaption. On the two-year anniversary of ‘Simmba’s' release, Singh revealed the first image from the film.

Despite the fact that ‘Cirkus’ is Shetty and Singh's second full-length collaboration, Singh appeared in Shetty's film ‘Sooryavanshi’ last year. In the film starring actor Akshay Kumar and actress Katrina Kaif, Singh reprised his role as Simmba.

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is also set to release for Singh soon. Actor Boman Irani and actress Ratna Pathak Shah play his parents, while actress Shalini Pandey plays his pregnant wife in the film. Filmmaker Divyang Thakkar is the director. Singh plays the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch who believes in equal rights for men and women in society in the film.

The film will be released on May 13.