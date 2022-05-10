Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Cirkus' Poster: Rohit Shetty Reveals Ranveer Singh's Double Role And Promises A Christmas Treat

The makers of 'Cirkus', starring actor Ranveer Singh, have released the film's first poster. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, will be released on December 23.

'Cirkus' Poster: Rohit Shetty Reveals Ranveer Singh's Double Role And Promises A Christmas Treat
Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 6:11 pm

Makers of ‘Cirkus’, directed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, released the first poster of the film. It will be released on December 23 and will star actor Ranveer Singh in a double role. Shetty and Singh previously worked together on box-office hits like ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Shetty released the film's poster on his Instagram account. "It's time to bring our audience back to the movies," he said in the post. “'Golmaal' was released 16 years ago, and the affection I received from you all shaped who I am today. ‘Cirkus’ is a holiday present for you and your loved ones. Kyunki iss 'Cirkus' mein bohot sara 'Golmaal' hai," wrote the director.

Related stories

‘India Police Force’: Vibhuti Thakur Roped In To Star In Rohit Shetty's Web Series

Rohit Shetty To Make A Biopic On Mumbai’s Former Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria

'Indian Police Force': Vivek Oberoi Joins Rohit Shetty’s Cop-Universe Alongside Sidharth Malhotra And Shilpa Shetty

"Ek or box office hit (sic)," one fan commented on Shetty’s post. "Choppers and flying automobiles are coming shortly (sic)," commented another. “‘Cirkus' and ‘Golmaal’?Is there a connection between their plots? (sic)," questioned one. 

‘Cirkus’ has a large ensemble cast. Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma star alongside Singh in the film.  

The story follows two pairs of identical twins who were separated at birth by accident. For the first time in his career, Singh will play a dual character in ‘Cirkus’. 

The film is Shetty's take on Shakespeare's famous comedy ‘The Comedy Of Errors’. The piece has already been adapted for Bollywood. Filmmaker-lyricist Gulzar's ‘Angoor’, starring Sanjeev Kumar, is the most well-known adaption. On the two-year anniversary of ‘Simmba’s' release, Singh revealed the first image from the film.

Despite the fact that ‘Cirkus’ is Shetty and Singh's second full-length collaboration, Singh appeared in Shetty's film ‘Sooryavanshi’ last year. In the film starring actor Akshay Kumar and actress Katrina Kaif, Singh reprised his role as Simmba. 

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is also set to release for Singh soon. Actor Boman Irani and actress Ratna Pathak Shah play his parents, while actress Shalini Pandey plays his pregnant wife in the film. Filmmaker Divyang Thakkar is the director. Singh plays the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch who believes in equal rights for men and women in society in the film.

The film will be released on May 13.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Cirkus Cirkus' Poster Cirkus' Poster Revealed Ranveer Singh Rohit Shetty Jacqueline Fernandez Pooja Hegde Siddhartha Jadhav Johnny Lever Sanjay Mishra Vrajesh Hirjee Vijay Patkar Rohit Shetty Ranveer Singh India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dr. Heramb Shelke: Restaurateur To CEO Of An EV Company

Dr. Heramb Shelke: Restaurateur To CEO Of An EV Company

6 Offbeat Goan Experiences To Have As Picked By The Locals 

6 Offbeat Goan Experiences To Have As Picked By The Locals 