November 02, 2020
Corona
WHO Chief Tedros To Quarantine After Contact Gets Covid-19

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter that he is “well and without symptoms” but will self-quarantine in “coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.”

Associated Press (AP) 02 November 2020
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
File photo
2020-11-02T13:22:28+05:30

The head of the World Health Organisation says he will self-quarantine after being identified as a contact of a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter late Sunday that he is “well and without symptoms” but will self-quarantine in “coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.”

 The WHO director-general has been at the forefront of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected at least 46.5 million people and led to more than 1.2 million deaths, according to a count of confirmed cases by Johns Hopkins University.

The tweet did not identify who among his contacts had been infected. The UN health agency is based in Geneva, where cases are increasing and where tighter restrictions were announced Sunday aimed to curb the spread of the virus. More than 1,000 new cases have been recorded each day recently in an area of about 500,000 people.

