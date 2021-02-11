Where Is Jack Ma? It Seems He Is Busy Playing Golf On Chinese Island

After months of ducking the public eye, Chinese tycoon, co-founder of Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Jack Ma, was reportedly spotted playing a game of golf at the expansive greens of the Sun Valley Golf Resort in Hainan. This comes just weeks after Chinese state media shared a video of him 'virtually' meeting a hundred rural teachers across the country on January 20.

Ma was spotted playing golf like a “novice”, a person, who did not wish to be named, told Bloomberg. The Alibaba group is yet to comment on the development.

On January 20, Ma joined a live-streamed video chat with rural educators and this is his first known sighting since then.

Ma's golf outing adds to recent evidence that the outspoken entrepreneur has -- for now at least -- avoided nightmare scenarios like jail time or a government seizure of his assets.

Alibaba shares rose as much as 1.5 per cent in New York on Wednesday, closing at a more than 10-week high.

