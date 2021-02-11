February 11, 2021
Corona
Where Is Jack Ma? It Seems He Is Busy Playing Golf On Chinese Island

The Alibaba group is yet to comment on the development.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 February 2021
After months of ducking the public eye, Chinese tycoon, co-founder of Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Jack Ma, was reportedly spotted playing a game of golf at the expansive greens of the Sun Valley Golf Resort in Hainan. This comes just weeks after Chinese state media shared a video of him 'virtually' meeting a hundred rural teachers across the country on January 20.

Ma was spotted playing golf like a “novice”, a person, who did not wish to be named, told Bloomberg. The Alibaba group is yet to comment on the development.

On January 20, Ma joined a live-streamed video chat with rural educators and this is his first known sighting since then.

Ma's golf outing adds to recent evidence that the outspoken entrepreneur has -- for now at least -- avoided nightmare scenarios like jail time or a government seizure of his assets.

Alibaba shares rose as much as 1.5 per cent in New York on Wednesday, closing at a more than 10-week high.

