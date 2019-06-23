﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  US-Iran Conflict: John Bolton Warns Iran Not To Mistake US 'Prudence' For 'Weakness'

US-Iran Conflict: John Bolton Warns Iran Not To Mistake US 'Prudence' For 'Weakness'

'Neither Iran nor any other hostile actor should mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness,' said Bolton ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 June 2019
US-Iran Conflict: John Bolton Warns Iran Not To Mistake US 'Prudence' For 'Weakness'
US National Security Advisor John Bolton
File Photo
US-Iran Conflict: John Bolton Warns Iran Not To Mistake US 'Prudence' For 'Weakness'
outlookindia.com
2019-06-23T15:23:48+0530

US National Security Advisor John Bolton warned Tehran on Sunday of misinterpreting as "weakness" President Donald Trump's last-minute cancellation of a retaliatory strike on Iran.

"Neither Iran nor any other hostile actor should mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness," said Bolton ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

"Our military is rebuilt new and ready to go," he added after Trump called off a planned attack on Iran in response to Tehran downing a US drone on Thursday.

(AFP)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Washington Jerusalem US-Iran International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup: Virat Kohli Fined By ICC For "Excessive Appealing" During Win Against Afghanistan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters