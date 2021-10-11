Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Brazil President Bolsonaro Can't Watch Football Matches Till He Gets Covid-19 Vaccine

Jair Bolsonaro said he had wanted to go to a Brazilian championship match in the city of Santos, but did not because he is not vaccinated.

Brazil President Bolsonaro Can't Watch Football Matches Till He Gets Covid-19 Vaccine
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro | AP/PTI (File Photo)

Trending

Brazil President Bolsonaro Can't Watch Football Matches Till He Gets Covid-19 Vaccine
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T07:31:01+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 7:31 am

Brazil's president claimed that COVID-19 protocols at soccer matches had prevented him from attending a game.

Jair Bolsonaro said he had wanted to go to a Brazilian championship match in the city of Santos, but did not because he is not vaccinated.

“Why a vaccine passport? I wanted to watch Santos now and they said I needed to be vaccinated. Why should that be?” Bolsonaro told journalists near Santos.

Related Stories

Brazil President's Reluctance To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Keep Him Out Of UN Premises

Thousands In Brazil Protest Bolsonaro, Seek His Impeachment

Bolsonaro is currently under a Senate investigation for his handling of the pandemic. Brazil has surpassed 600,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to health ministry data.

Santos said Bolsonaro had not asked to attend the match, which saw Santos beat Gremio 1-0 at the Vila Belmiro Stadium.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Authorities this week allowed clubs to fill 30 per cent of available seats in Brazilian championship games.

The protocol agreed by the Brazilian soccer confederation says all people inside stadiums must be vaccinated and recently tested.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Jair Bolsonaro Brazil International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

UN, Bangladesh Sign Deal To Aid Relocated Rohingya Refugees

Sydney Reopens After Over 100 Days Of Lockdown After Reaching 70% Vaccination Status

Iraqis Cast Ballots Hoping For Change Few Expect To Happen

Spain Launches New Evacuation Operation For Afghan Workers, Families Left Behind

Taiwan Rejects China's 'Path' Amid Show Of Military Force

Plane Carrying Skydivers Crashes In Russia, 15 Dead

Long-Banned FaceTime Calls Apparently Working In UAE

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from World

With Focus On Iran's Nuclear Program, German Chancellor Angela Merkel To Meet Israeli Leaders

With Focus On Iran's Nuclear Program, German Chancellor Angela Merkel To Meet Israeli Leaders

Man Behind Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Passes

Man Behind Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Passes

Xinjiang Witnesses Ease In Chinese Restrictions, But Fear Remains

Xinjiang Witnesses Ease In Chinese Restrictions, But Fear Remains

Taliban Rules Out Cooperation With US Ahead Of First Direct Talks Since Afghan Exit

Taliban Rules Out Cooperation With US Ahead Of First Direct Talks Since Afghan Exit

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Outlook Web Desk / The shutdown has been called by the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

Seema Guha / In recent months, China has tried to rattle Taipei by constantly sending fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defence zone.

MS Dhoni Says What Worked For Him After CSK Enter IPL 2021 Final

MS Dhoni Says What Worked For Him After CSK Enter IPL 2021 Final

PTI / Chennai Super Kings produced a vintage performance to beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021.

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After Targeted Attacks On Civilians

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After Targeted Attacks On Civilians

Naseer A Ganai / Most of the people detained are having cases of stone-throwing against them or they were affiliated with some proscribed separatist organisations.

Advertisement