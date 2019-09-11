UN Chief Wants India, Pakistan To Resolve Kashmir Issue Through Dialogue

A day after India and Pakistan clashed at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva over Kashmir, the UN chief has urged the two countries to deal with the issue through dialogue.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as per his chief spokesperson, has said that he is concerned about any potential escalation between India and Pakistan over Kashmir situation.

“His message to all of them has been the same, both publicly and privately, that he remains very concerned about any potential escalation between India and Pakistan over the situation. He appeals to both sides to deal with the issue through dialogue,” UN chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

The statement was in response to a question on whether the UN chief plans to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir during the UN General Assembly session later this month.

“You know, the position… our position on mediation has, as a matter of principle, has always remained the same,” Dujarric responded.

Though the UN chief has maintained that his good offices are available only if both sides ask for it, India has made it clear to the international community that the Kashmir issue is an internal matter and there is no need for a third-party mediation.

“And, as was said by the High Commissioner for Human Rights recently, the situation in Kashmir can only be solved with the full respect of human rights,” Dujarric said.

Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian high commissioner following the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

(PTI)