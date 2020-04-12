April 14, 2020
UK PM Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital, Will Continue Recovery From Covid-19 At Home

Downing Street said the prime minister would continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers

PTI 12 April 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesperson said, a week after being admitted for treatment for coronavirus.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' hospital, in London, on last Sunday - 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

He had three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward on Thursday.

Downing Street said the prime minister would continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received," the spokesperson said.

"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness," he added.

