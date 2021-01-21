Over 12,000 People Test Positive For Covid After Taking Pfizer Vaccine In Israel

While speculations over the efficacy of the recently launched vaccines against Coronavirus are still rife, it was reported that in Israel over 12000 people who were administered the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine later tested positive for coronavirus.

The health ministry in Israel tested over 1,80,000 people after they had taken Pfizer’s Covid vaccine shots. Of those, over 12000 people tested positive which amounts to about 6.6 per cent.

The vaccination drive in Israel was launched on December 19 wherein the elderly and people with comorbidities were prioritised for vaccine shots.

About one-fourth of Israeli population has already been vaccinated and about 3.5 per cent also taken the second dose of the vaccine.

Despite high number of vaccinated individuals and third lockdown being in place, Israel is reporting high infection rates.

The rise in infections, despite the lockdown and vaccinations, has been attributed to virus mutations and disregard by some people of restrictions on assembly.

Israel has committed to sharing information with the US-German manufacturer on the effects of the mass immunisation.

