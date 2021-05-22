May 22, 2021
Poshan
Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Strikes Central China

Prior to the 7.3-magnitude earthquake which struck China on Saturday, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in southwestern China on Friday.

Associated Press (AP) 22 May 2021, Last Updated at 8:42 am
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, medical workers treat a woman after an earthquake in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwestern China's Yunnan Province, early Saturday, May 22, 2021. A pair of strong earthquakes struck two provinces in China overnight on Saturday.
Hu Chao/Xinhua via AP
2021-05-22T08:42:29+05:30

A 7.3-magnitude quake hit Southern Qinghai, China early Saturday. The quake was centered about 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep in central China, about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) north of an earlier quake.

US Geological Survey (USGS) geophysicist Jonathan Tytell said the agency expects “significant economic losses” and damage from the quake, but that it's centered in a mostly rural area.

There were no immediate reports of deaths.

On Friday night, another strong, shallow earthquake shook an area of southwestern China near Myanmar, causing at least one death.

The two quakes were not related, Tytell said.

The US Geological Survey said that the magnitude 6.1 quake was centered 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the surface northwest of the city of Dali, a scenic area in Yunnan province.

Shallow quakes often cause more damage on the Earth's surface, especially in populated areas.

The earthquake caused strong shaking around Dali but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage.

The Yunnan seismological bureau said it received a report of one death and six injuries in the Dali area. It gave the magnitude of the quake as 6.4 and said it struck 8 kilometers (5 miles) below the surface.

The area experiences frequent seismic activity. In 2020, a magnitude 5 earthquake in Yunnan killed four people and injured 23, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

China's worst earthquake in recent years struck the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province to the north of Yunnan in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people.

