November 16, 2020
Corona
Kind Doctor Dresses Up Like A Batman To Fulfil Young Cancer Patient's Wish

The video left netizens teary-eyed and within hours of it being shared on the micro-blogging website, it broke the internet.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 November 2020
There’s still goodness in the world and this has been proved by this doctor who decided to dress up in a batman outfit to make a young cancer patient happy.

A video that has been making round on social media – 'A doctor asks the cancer patient what his dream is. The boy says he wants to meet Batman. And the next day the doctor dresses in the superhero's costume and fulfils the child's dream'.

The video left netizens teary-eyed and within hours of it being shared on the micro-blogging website, it broke the internet. 

The child was extremely happy to find out that his wish had come true, and Batman had come to the hospital to meet him.

The video has been viewed more than 1.75 lakh times and people have taken to the comments section to express how emotional and sentimental they got after watching it and finding out the story behind it. 

