Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Hong Kong: 8 Activists Including Jimmi Lai Under Trial For Tinananmen Vigil of 2020

Hong Kong: Pro-democracy activists including media baron Jimmi Lai and Lee Cheuk-yan, former chairman of Hong Kong alliance are under trial by China for 'unauthorized Tiananmen Square' vigil last year.

Jimmi Lai being escorted to court by Chinese law enforcement officials. | AP

2021-11-01T12:40:15+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 12:40 pm

A trial began Monday for Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai and seven other pro-democracy activists charged over their roles in an unauthorised Tiananmen vigil last year, amid a crackdown on political dissent in Hong Kong.

Lai and the seven others, which includes Lee Cheuk-yan, the former chairman of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, face charges of organizing, participating and inciting others to take part in the unauthorised candlelight vigil commemorating the bloody 1989 crackdown on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

The eight whose trial started Monday previously pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Their trial is expected to last 10 days.

Police last year banned the annual vigil for the first time in three decades, citing public health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. Critics believe the ban is part of the crackdown on opposition in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory following months of anti-government protests in 2019.

More than a dozen activists turned up at the June 4 vigil last year despite the ban, and thousands followed suit, breaking through barriers in spite of police warnings. They set up around Victoria Park to light candles and sing songs.

Police later arrested and charged 26 activists over the vigil, including members of the Hong Kong Alliance that organizes the annual vigil.

The Hong Kong Alliance disbanded in September, amid accusations from the government that the organisation was working for foreign interests. Leaders of the alliance categorically denied the accusations.

Of the 26 activists arrested, 16 of them including prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong have pleaded guilty and were handed jail sentences ranging between four to 10 months. Three were given suspended sentences.

Two other activists in the case, Nathan Law and Sunny Cheung, have fled the city.

